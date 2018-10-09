Jaxon Mining Inc. Announces Chief Financial Officer

Vancouver, October 9, 2018 - Jaxon Mining Inc. (TSXV: JAX) (FSE: 0U31) (OTC: JXMNF) ("Jaxon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Alain Voisin, CPA, CGA has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of the Company, effective immediately. Mr. Voisin has worked with Jaxon since February 2018 and has served as Controller and CFO of various private and publicly traded companies, including a number of junior exploration companies over the past 15 years. Mr. Voisin obtained his Bachelor of Science from Western University.

The Company would like to thank Mr. Oleg Scherbina for his past role as CFO and wishes him the best in his future endeavours.

Mr. John King Burns, Chairman, commented: "I am glad to welcome Mr. Voisin as our CFO. Alain has both scientific and business training and will contribute his advanced accounting skills, his judgment and his business acumen to the Company at a time the Company needs a focused expert in that position."

About Jaxon Mining Inc.

Jaxon is a precious and base metals exploration company with a regional focus on Western Canada. The Company is currently focused on advancing its Hazelton Project in north-central British Columbia and the More Creek Project (consolidating the Wishbone and Foremore properties) in British Columbia's Golden Triangle.

