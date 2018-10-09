InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses New Destiny Mining's Non-Brokered Private Placement and Its Treasure Mountain Silver Property Near Hope, British Columbia - Video Available on Investmentpitch.com

Vancouver, October 9, 2018 - New Destiny Mining (TSXV: NED) has announced a non-brokered private placement.

The company plans to raise gross proceeds of up to $225,000 from the issuance of up to 1,500,000 units, priced at $0.15 per unit, with each unit consisting of 1 share and one-half a warrant, with each warrant exercisable at $0.25 for 24 months, subject to an acceleration clause. Proceeds will be used for exploration work and for general working capital.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/1_4903tnyg/New-Destiny-Mining-TSXV-NED-has-announced-a-non-brokered-private-placement

InvestmentPitch Media has produced a "video" which discusses the company. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "New Destiny" in the search box.

New Destiny's Treasure Mountain Silver Property, located near Tulameen, approximately 30 kilometres east/northeast of Hope, British Columbia, covers 10,700 hectares.

The Treasure Mountain Silver property hosts multiple occurrences of silver, gold, lead, zinc and copper; and two copper - molybdenum occurrences. Copper and nickel mineralization is also reported locally in the northern region of the property. The property partially surrounds the Treasure Mountain property of Nicola Mining Inc. which hosts polymetallic veins and the historic Treasure Mountain silver-lead-zinc mine.

The trenching program is being conducted in the southeast region of the property, where the company has received a permit to conduct both trenching and diamond drilling. Previous 2018 summer work by the Company within the Treasure Mountain Silver Property included rock geochemical sampling in the northeast region of the property. Sample highlights included 11.3 and 8.81 grams per tonne gold in grab samples at the northern Superior occurrence (Jim Kelly Creek area) and Superior (Lucky Rodd) occurrence.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.newdestinymining.com, contact Robert Birmingham, President and CEO, at 604-783-0499 or email info@newdestinymining.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news, research reports and other content of interest to its following of retail, institutional and accredited investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com