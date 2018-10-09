Melkior - Maseres Update

Timmins, October 9, 2018 - Melkior Resources Inc. ("Melkior") would like to provide the following update to the Maseres Project as it could be interpreted as being "Material". Ground truthing of VTEM EM anomalies on the Maseres Project has encountered strata-bound sulphide mineralization within volcanic stratigraphy.

Two similar outcrops of strata-bound sulphide mineralization within volcanic stratigraphy have been identified on the Maseres Project. The two areas of outcrop are approximately 100m apart and are interpreted to be the same volcanic transition sequence. Each of the outcrop areas are within 40m of a priority VTEM EM conductive anomaly. These are the first volcanic-hosted strata-bound sulphide mineralized outcrops identified on the Maseres Project.

Samples from these two outcrop areas have been submitted for analysis, results are anticipated in about four weeks. Results will be released promptly on receipt. The results of these analyses will provide insight to the nature of the robust VTEM EM conductive trend that transects the Maseres Project.

Wade Kornik, P.Geo., has approved the information contained in this release. Mr. Kornik is the Exploration Manager of the Company and is Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

