DIOS Updates Fieldwork on Three Gold Properties in the Lower Eastmain Deformation Zone, James Bay, Quebec

MONTREAL, Oct. 09, 2018 - DIOS EXPLORATION completed exploration campaigns on three wholly-owned gold projects in prospective Quebec Lower Eastmain Deformation Zone, James Bay Eeyou Istchee, which are AU33, CLARKIE and K2.



Advices were forwarded to DIOS last week from Val d’Or Assay Office confirming receipt of 366 rock samples taken recently on these 3 properties. Rock sample processing is being undertaken. DIOS is expecting the gold results in the short term (maybe a little longer for base metals) and took 183 B-horizon soil samples when not outcropping.

First on AU33, prospecting targeted strategic parts of this large property. CLN gold discovery extents (Chain Lake North) were explored and sampled in strike extent of 3.26 grams per tonne gold over 6 m true width in a wider interval of some 2 g/t gold over 11 m. Chain Lake South and Chain Lake West (1 km west) were prospected and sampled (rocks and soils) as well as the ROBINO (37 g/t gold) induced polarization anomaly, which was soil sampled to define drill targets. Adjoining eastwest Chain Lake break had returned very strong anomalous gold-in-soil anomalies in that area along a 1.75 km strike also giving high potential to this whole area 4 km north of HEBERTO GOLD.

A several sq. kilometer area that is not outcropping some 8 km east of HEBERTO gold showing was soil sampled. There were two magnetic horizons in the fold nose. The most eastern one showed induced polarization (IP) anomalies and some were drill tested with some short holes. Some foliated tonalite dykes returned up to 1.56 g/t gold /1 m & 1.02 g/t gold / 2 m. The western magnetic tonalite horizon is bush covered, has no IP anomalies and was not yet tested: a B-horizon soil survey was completed on that horizon in its nose and northern flank to define drill targets. This specific marker horizon was previously mapped upice (highest assay: 0.8 g/t gold) in the fold northern flank.

So a group of unexplained high gold-in-till anomalies (0.576; 0.619; 0.731; 0.777; 1.255; 1.390; 2.090 g/t gold in heavy mineral concentrates) is located upice of HEBERTO GOLD, a local source is suspected, but the area is covered by till drumlins and poorly outcropping.

Secondly, on the other hand, DIOS pursued exploration still further upice of these gold-in-till anomalies: some 25 km north-east in the ice flow direction was discovered by DIOS the Wacky gold showing (8.8 g/t gold and 6.8 g/t gold) on CLARKIE. See Sept. 19 press release. Recent lateral prospecting uncovered a pyritized sedimentary unit very strongly altered in silica and sericite over at the very least 3 km in strike and 20-25 m large, with a sub-vertical dip, so the surface outcrops represent a rather true width. After much prospecting in the CLARKIE sedimentary basin, this is the first time DIOS hits such pyrite, silica and sericite contents and alterations. THESE ARE NOT QUARTZ VEINS, but rather pervasive silica alteration. Some 195 rock samples (incl.19 quality control samples) and 64 B-horizon soils were taken and the rock surface can often be reached with a shovel when digging for soil samples.

Thirdly, several tens of km more to the west of AU33, still along the Lower Eastmain Deformation Zone, the K2 property was prospected and sampled, particularly on its new promising Far West claims and the WI (west inputs) target, that had returned 6.72 g/t gold in a very large sub-in place dacitic boulder and up 0.222 g/t gold in soils.

DIOS’ team is very enthusiastic about rocks and alteration identified and is awaiting results with expectancy. DIOS’ AU33 gold property is road accessible 50 km south of Eleonore world-class gold mine and 15 km west of Clearwater gold deposit. This release was prepared by MJ Girard, M.Sc. Geo 43-101 QP.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



For more information, please contact:

Marie-Jose Girard, President & CEO

mjgirard@diosexplo.com

Tel. : (514) 923-9123

WWW.DIOSEXPLO.COM