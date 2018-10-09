Wallbridge intersects 98.90 g/t gold over 2.71 metres and 24.30 g/t gold over 6.37 metres in the Habanero zone

TORONTO, Oct. 09, 2018 - Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd. (TSX:WM, FWB: WC7) ("Wallbridge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce continued positive results from its underground drill program and to provide an update on the ongoing development as part of the 35,000-tonne bulk sample and underground exploration program at its 100%-owned Fenelon Gold Property ("Fenelon").

Highlights

Visible gold was observed to be present in 45 of 69 holes drilled to date.





Since the last press release (see Wallbridge Press Release dated October 02, 2018), highlights of received assay results are as follows:





18-0990-009: 242.00 g/t gold over 0.49 metres in the Paprika zone





18-0990-013: 24.30 g/t gold over 6.37 metres in the Habanero zone





18-0990-017: 98.90 g/t gold over 2.71 metres in the Habanero zone,

134.57 g/t gold over 1.70 metres and

11.23 g/t gold over 3.90 metres in the Paprika zone





134.57 g/t gold over 1.70 metres and 11.23 g/t gold over 3.90 metres in the Paprika zone Assay results from 30 underground drill holes are pending.





The third stope (CH-02) is being prepared and development on the 5180 Level is nearing the fourth stope (NV-02).





Over 10,000 tonnes of ore have been shipped to the Camflo mill and processing of the first batch was completed at the end of September. A final reconciliation of mill performance will be available in the next few weeks.

"The mineralization in the West extension area and the continuity of high-grade gold mineralization, particularly in the Habanero zone, is remarkable," stated Attila Péntek, Vice-President, Exploration of Wallbridge. "We are looking forward to drifting into this area in the latter part of the bulk sample program."

"We have successfully advanced the Fenelon bulk sample development over the last few months and will continue to do so until the completion of the bulk sample. This has been coupled with exceptional exploration drilling results from underground within the vicinity of the same development," stated Marz Kord, President & CEO of Wallbridge. "The final result of the bulk sample is expected to generate approximately 35,000 tonnes of ore grading in the range of 18 to 25 grams per tonne of gold. The first batch which has been processed included the material from our first stope and lower grade material left behind on surface and underground during the 2004 bulk sample conducted by previous operators. As part of our bulk sample plans, we included this lower grade material in our first batch while we optimize the milling processes. Our focus during this bulk sample testing is to determine the best mining method, the best mining practices, and the best processing approach to maximize recoveries. We look forward to the 4th quarter and beyond as we complete additional development and extract the remaining stopes while we build a modern, scalable mining operation for years to come."

Underground drilling to date from the 5213 Level has mainly targeted the high-grade shoots down to 5130 Level (~120 m depth), which is the lowermost level that is planned to be developed during the 2018 bulk sample program. In the next few weeks drilling will focus on adding high grade resources in the East Extension areas and at depth, below the 5130 Level.

A new underground drill station has been developed on the 5180 Level, which will be used to target the main high-grade shoots down-plunge to 200 m depth.

The bulk sample is expected to produce 19,000 to 26,000 ounces of gold with close to 50% of gold priced at C$1,720 per ounce. The expected cash flow upon completion of this bulk sample, net of all bulk sample costs and including the financing costs, is expected to be sufficient to cover the budgeted working capital requirements.

The bulk sample program is designed to test a few stopes in several zones. The geology team has developed an extensive sampling program to characterize the mineralized material during this bulk sample. Chip samples are collected from a sampling line across each development face and muck samples are also taken in a regular pattern on surface.

A 10,000-metre surface drilling program is now also underway to follow known mineralized zones and expand resources at depth and further away from the mine workings.

A summary of the drill hole results from the underground drilling are reported in Tables 1 and 2 and also shown on the Figures below as well as on the Company website.

Table 1. Wallbridge Fenelon Gold Property 2018 Underground Drill Assay Highlights Drill Hole From To From To Length True

Width Au Au

Capped* VG** Zone Press Release

(m) (m) (m) (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t)





18-1030-006 27.79 30.20



2.41 2.20 15.91 15.91 VG Chipotle July 25, 2018 18-1030-006 Including... 28.50 29.11 0.61 0.56 59.10 59.10 VG Chipotle July 25, 2018 18-1030-007 31.26 32.66



1.40 1.08 16.72 16.72 VG Chipotle July 25, 2018 18-1030-008 34.47 38.06



3.59 2.76 9.27 9.27 VG Chipotle July 25, 2018 18-1030-008 Including... 35.03 36.61 1.58 1.22 17.37 17.37 VG Chipotle July 25, 2018 18-1030-009 77.58 81.00



3.42 2.70 35.91 35.91 VG Paprika July 25, 2018 18-1030-009 Including... 78.90 80.60 1.70 1.34 63.33 63.33 VG Paprika July 25, 2018 18-1030-010 81.00 81.42



0.42 0.32 13.60 13.60 VG Naga Viper July 25, 2018 18-1030-011 80.10 85.50



5.40 4.37 10.05 10.05

Naga Viper Aug 14, 2018 18-1030-012 68.30 71.26



2.96 1.33 10.09 10.09 VG Chipotle Aug 14, 2018 18-1035-002 49.20 54.00



4.80 3.26 29.23 28.35 VG Chipotle Aug 14, 2018 18-1035-002 Including... 49.97 52.95 2.98 2.03 46.30 44.89 VG Chipotle Aug 14, 2018 18-1035-004 24.94 26.02



1.08 0.73 65.70 65.70 VG Fresno Aug 14, 2018 18-1035-004 70.00 74.16



4.16 3.27 9.37 9.37

Naga Viper Sept 19, 2018 18-1035-005 58.77 64.90



6.13 5.86 48.81 24.35 VG Naga Viper Aug 28, 2018 18-1035-005 78.65 79.31



0.66 0.53 26.90 26.90

Paprika Aug 28, 2018 18-1035-007 84.90 85.50



0.60 0.48 15.60 15.60

Habanero Aug 28, 2018 18-1035-010 30.45 34.08



3.63 2.72 30.47 30.47 VG Chipotle Aug 28, 2018 18-1035-010 Including... 32.90 34.08 1.18 0.89 91.94 91.94 VG Chipotle Aug 28, 2018 18-1035-010 64.40 65.40



1.00 0.75 28.80 28.80 VG Paprika Sept 5, 2018 18-1035-011 27.75 30.00



2.25 1.78 65.76 42.89 VG Chipotle Sept 5, 2018 18-1035-011 56.50 60.50



2.95 2.36 11.09 11.09

Naga Viper Sept 19, 2018 18-1035-012 28.01 28.56



0.55 0.44 28.30 28.30 VG Chipotle Aug 14, 2018 18-1035-012 56.41 56.71



0.30 0.29 61.10 61.10 VG Naga Viper Aug 14, 2018 18-1035-013 27.36 29.48



2.12 1.77 144.96 78.10 VG Chipotle Sept 5, 2018 18-1035-013 41.00 42.00



1.00 0.91 94.54 94.54 VG Anaheim Oct 02, 2018 18-1035-013 Including... 27.99 29.15 1.16 0.97 262.18 140.00 VG Chipotle Sept 5, 2018 18-1035-013 51.40 58.35



4.28 3.58 40.69 40.09 VG Naga Viper Sept 5, 2018 18-1035-014 85.70 86.45



0.75 0.58 10.23 10.23

Naga Viper Sept 19, 2018 18-1035-015 72.60 74.34



1.74 1.16 15.74 15.74

Chipotle Sept 5, 2018 18-1035-017 56.00 66.13



10.13 5.51 50.31 25.18 VG Chipotle Aug 28, 2018 18-1035-018 52.99 56.50



3.51 2.38 12.68 12.68 VG Chipotle Sept 5, 2018 18-1035-018 63.70 69.00



5.30 3.60 9.04 9.04 VG Chipotle Sept 5, 2018 18-1035-018 Including... 66.00 66.96 0.96 0.65 35.79 35.79 VG Chipotle Sept 5, 2018 18-1035-019 47.00 55.00



8.00 5.56 27.10 24.69 VG Chipotle Sept 5, 2018 18-1035-019 59.30 60.30



1.00 0.69 39.10 39.10 VG Chipotle Sept 5, 2018 18-1035-019 72.50 77.35



4.85 4.10 137.63 88.38 VG Naga Viper Sept 5, 2018 18-1075-001 26.14 28.41



2.27 1.82 18.54 18.54

Naga Viper Sept 19, 2018 18-1080-001 21.00 21.50



0.50 0.40 611.00 140.00 VG Naga Viper Sept 5, 2018 18-1080-003 35.70 37.20



1.50 1.00 19.24 19.24 VG Naga Viper Sept 5, 2018 18-1080-003 Including... 35.70 36.18 0.48 0.32 58.20 58.20 VG Naga Viper Sept 5, 2018 18-1080-006 19.30 21.00



1.70 1.59 12.80 12.80 VG Naga Viper Sept 5, 2018 18-1080-006 Including... 20.48 21.00 0.52 0.49 39.80 39.80 VG Naga Viper Sept 5, 2018 18-1080-006 36.88 41.23



4.35 4.08 3.05 3.05

Habanero Sept 5, 2018 18-1080-006 Including... 40.52 41.23 0.71 0.67 11.10 11.10

Habanero Sept 5, 2018 18-0990-006 104.52 109.10



3.50 2.33 39.47 23.32 VG Naga Viper Sept 19, 2018 18-0990-007 101.30 101.90



0.60 0.40 204.00 140.00 VG Chipotle Sept 19, 2018 18-0990-007 106.95 111.00



4.05 2.70 35.21 31.36 VG Naga Viper Sept 19, 2018 18-0990-007 132.02 134.97



2.95 2.20 122.35 35.45 VG Habanero Sept 19, 2018 18-0990-008 126.81 127.85



1.04 0.78 6.98 6.98 VG Habanero Oct 02, 2018 18-0990-009 91.85 98.74



6.89 3.60 5.73 5.73 VG Naga Viper Oct 02, 2018 18-0990-009 115.26 115.75



0.49 0.31 242.00 242.00 VG Paprika Current Release 18-0990-010 94.70 99.25



4.55 3.50 12.42 12.42 VG Paprika Sept 19, 2018 18-0990-010 111.40 116.92



5.52 4.99 41.02 41.02 VG Habanero Sept 19, 2018 18-0990-010 Including... 112.6 114.23 1.62 1.46 109.79 109.79 VG Habanero Sept 19, 2018 18-0990-011 104.41 112.20



5.66 5.21 74.90 57.09 VG Habanero Oct 02, 2018 18-0990-013 88.50 91.40



2.90 1.93 5.01 5.01 VG Naga Viper Current Release 18-0990-013 114.96 121.33



6.37 4.67 24.30 24.30 VG Habanero Current Release 18-0990-017 106.83 108.53



1.70 1.02 134.57 127.00 VG Paprika Current Release 18-0990-017 114.22 118.12



3.90 2.34 11.23 11.23 VG Paprika Current Release 18-0990-017 124.02 126.73



2.71 1.63 98.90 47.45 VG Habanero Current Release

*Au capped at 140 g/t following InnovExplo's 2016 Mineral Resource Estimate.

**Intervals containing visible gold ("VG").

Table 2. Wallbridge Fenelon Gold Property 2018 Underground drill hole information* Drill Hole ID Local grid

E Local grid

N Elevation Length

(Metres) Azimuth Dip VG** Note 18-1035-011 10571 10997 5214 85 185 -11 VG

18-1035-012 10572 10996 5214 69 203 -6 VG Further Assays pending 18-1035-013 10572 10996 5214 65 194 -8 VG

18-1035-014 10571 10997 5214 115 184 -43



18-1035-015 10571 10997 5214 115 205 -44 VG

18-1035-016 10571 10997 5214 105 185 -39



18-1035-017 10571 10997 5214 105 198 -41 VG

18-1035-018 10571 10997 5214 100 185 -36 VG

18-1035-019 10571 10997 5214 100 193 -36 VG

18-1075-001 10592 10955 5214 42 227 -12



18-1075-002 10592 10955 5214 41 208 -8



18-1075-003 10592 10955 5214 48 208 -25

Further Assays pending 18-1080-001 10598 10949 5214 42 208 -25 VG

18-1080-002 10598 10949 5214 48 208 -38



18-1080-003 10598 10949 5214 42 208 -48 VG

18-1080-004 10598 10949 5214 45 185 -25



18-1080-005 10598 10949 5214 33 185 -37



18-1080-006 10598 10949 5214 42 185 -8 VG

18-0990-006 10532 11019 5215 152 203 -48 VG

18-0990-007 10532 11019 5215 149 208 -48 VG

18-0990-008 10532 11019 5215 150 206 -45 VG

18-0990-009 10532 11019 5215 135 208 -42 VG Further Assays pending 18-0990-010 10532 11019 5215 132 202 -40 VG

18-0990-011 10532 11019 5215 120 202 -36 VG

18-0990-012 10532 11019 5215 111 202 -28



18-0990-013 10532 11019 5215 132 208 -39 VG Further Assays pending 18-0990-014 10532 11019 5215 126 208 -36 VG Further Assays pending 18-0990-015 10532 11019 5215 105 209 -28 VG Assays pending 18-0990-016 10532 11019 5215 111 214 -15

Further Assays pending 18-0990-017 10532 11019 5215 152 211 -45 VG

18-0990-018 10532 11019 5215 150 216 -46 VG Further Assays pending 18-1000-002 10540 11014 5215 156 204 -49 VG Further Assays pending 18-1000-003 10540 11014 5215 147 199 -46 VG Further Assays pending 18-1000-004 10540 11014 5215 126 205 -45 VG Assays pending 18-1000-005 10540 11014 5215 135 216 -46 VG Assays pending 18-1000-006 10540 11014 5215 131 199 -40 VG Assays pending 18-1000-007 10540 11014 5215 126 202 -38 VG Assays pending 18-1000-008 10540 11014 5215 111 202 -29

Assays pending 18-1000-009 10540 11014 5215 102 203 -20 VG Assays pending 18-1010-002 10549 11009 5214 150 201 -50

Assays pending 18-1010-003 10549 11009 5214 132 204 -44 VG Assays pending 18-1020-005 10556 11005 5214 141 205 -47 VG Assays pending 18-1020-006 10556 11005 5214 132 204 -44 VG Assays pending 18-0990-019 10532 11019 5215 162 230 -34

Assays pending 18-0990-020 10532 11019 5215 170 218 -48 VG Assays pending 18-0990-021 10532 11019 5215 138 220 -35 VG Assays pending 18-0990-022 10532 11019 5215 184 226 -46 VG Assays pending 18-0990-023 10532 11019 5215 163 223 -51

Assays pending 18-0990-024 10532 11019 5215 200 217 -55

Assays pending 18-0990-025 10532 11019 5215 216 233 -45

Assays pending 18-0990-026 10532 11019 5215 141 226 -26

Assays pending 18-1160-001 10679 10934 5216 51 200 0

Assays pending 18-1160-002 10679 10934 5216 60 200 -23

Assays pending

* Table includes only underground holes drilled since July. For earlier holes please refer to tables in previous press releases.

**Intervals containing visible gold ("VG")

Wallbridge's Fenelon Gold Property is located in northwestern Quebec proximal to the Sunday Lake Deformation Zone ("SLDZ") which hosts the Detour Gold Mine in Ontario, and Balmoral Resources' gold deposits at Martiniere. The Fenelon Gold Property hosts the Discovery Zone gold deposit and surrounding 4 km strike length of a gold-hosting secondary splay of the SLDZ.

Since acquiring the property in late 2016, Wallbridge has completed an updated resource estimate and a positive pre-feasibility study on the existing resource (see Wallbridge Press Release dated February 02, 2017). In addition, Wallbridge has completed surface exploration drilling campaigns and is currently drilling from underground as part of its 35,000-tonne bulk sample at Fenelon. Drilling to date has significantly extended existing zones and discovered several new parallel zones.

Drill core samples from the ongoing drill program at Fenelon were cut and bagged on site and transported to SGS Canada Inc. Samples, along with standards, blanks, and duplicates included for quality assurance and quality control, were prepared and analyzed at SGS Canada Inc. laboratories. Samples are crushed to 90% less than 2mm. A 1kg riffle split is pulverized to >95% passing 106 microns. 50g samples are analyzed by fire assay and AAS. Samples >10g/t Au are automatically analyzed by fire assay with gravimetric finish or screen metallic analysis. To test for coarse free gold and for additional quality assurance and quality control, Wallbridge requests screen metallic analysis for samples containing visible gold. These and future assay results may vary from time to time due to re-analysis for quality assurance and quality control.

The Qualified Persons responsible for the technical content of this press release are Marz Kord, P. Eng., M. Sc., MBA, President & CEO and Attila Péntek, P.Geo., Ph.D., Vice-President Exploration for Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd..

About Wallbridge Mining

Wallbridge is establishing a pipeline of projects that will support sustainable production and revenue as well as organic growth through exploration and scalability.

Wallbridge is currently developing its 100%-owned high-grade Fenelon Gold property in Quebec with ongoing exploration and a bulk sample in 2018. Wallbridge is also pursuing other additional advanced-stage projects which would add to the Company's near-term project pipeline. These discussions benefit from the operating capabilities Wallbridge demonstrated by safely and efficiently mining the Broken Hammer deposit in Sudbury, which was completed in October 2015. Wallbridge is also continuing partner-funded exploration on its large portfolio of nickel, copper, and PGM projects in Sudbury, Ontario, with a focus on its high-grade Parkin project.

Wallbridge also has exposure to exploration for copper and gold in Jamaica and British Columbia through its 11.3% ownership of Carube Copper Corp. (CUC:TSX-V, formerly Miocene Resources Limited, a Wallbridge spin-out of its BC assets).

