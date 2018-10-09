Pershimex Resources Corporation intercepts 1.40 g / t Gold over 26.2 m on the Courville Property

ROUYN-NORANDA, Oct. 09, 2018 - Pershimex Resources Corp. (« Pershimex » or the « Corporation ») (TSX VENTURE: PRO) is pleased to announce a new series of results from its drilling campaign on the Courville Property. This drill campaign took place in two phases. The first phase focused on the east extension of the Rolartic showing, for approximately 4,000 meters of drilling across 21 holes. The second phase was aimed at the deep extension of the Rolartic showing. Indeed, all of the drill holes were implanted directly under the bulk sampling realized by Pershimco in 2005. A total of 10 holes, for approximately 3,900 m, validated the continuity of the mineralization of the Rolartic showing in depth. Assay results are available for the first three holes (CRV-17-22, CRV-17-23 and CRV-17-24). Note that they all intercepted the mineralized zone, which is continuous and connected to the holes located east of the Rolartic deposit (see figure).



Plan view of the drilling carried out in 2017/2018 on the Rolartic showing



Section holes CRV-17-24 and CRV-17-27





Hole CRV-17-22 intercepted a mineralized zone grading at 1.2 g / t Au over 14 m including a high grade zone at 6.2 g / t Au over 2.2 m.

Hole CRV-17-23 intercepted a mineralized zone grading 0.7 g / t Au over 27 m.

Hole CRV-17-24 intercepted a mineralized zone at a vertical depth of 100 m grading 1.4 g / t Au over 26.2 m including 4.31 g / t Au over 3.5 m. (see section). Note that visible gold was observed in this hole in association with sphalerite and galena in a centimetric quartz vein.

The gold mineralization is characterized by pyrite veinlets and quartz veins intersecting an altered porphyry intrusive of about 100 m thickness on average.

Robert Gagnon, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, said: "The first holes under the bulk confirm the continuity of the mineralization to more than 100 m vertical. The next holes being analyzed are aimed at extending the mineralization to depths of more than 100 m. Visually, the deep holes have all intersected the mineralized intrusive; the results of analyzes are expected in the coming weeks. Management is very encouraged by these initial results, which confirm the relevance of continuing the development of the Courville Project laterally and in depth."

It should be noted that a bulk sample taken in 2005 from the Rolartic deposit treated 14,000 tonnes of ore at an average grade of 1.9 g / t Au. The mineralized zone remains open in lateral extension and in depth.

Following an analytical quality assurance and control program, blank samples and certified reference materials were added to the core samples before being shipped and analyzed by Laboratoire d’Analyse Bourlamaque Ltd. of Val-d’Or, Quebec, following the pyro-analysis method. This press release was prepared by Robert Gagnon, Professional Geologist, President of Pershimex, and Qualified Person under NI-43-101.

Pershimex Resources Corp.– Short overview

Holds more than 800 claims in the Abitibi-Témiscamingue;

Holds 100% of the mining rights of the Courville Property;

Partner with Dundee Precious Metals on the Malartic Property;

Partner with Chalice Gold Mines on the Forsan Property.

Robert Gagnon, Chief Executive Officer

Tel.: (819) 797-2180

