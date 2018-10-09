Plata Latina Announces Resignation of Director

Vancouver, October 9, 2018 - Plata Latina Minerals Corporation (TSXV: PLA) ("Plata Latina" or the "Company") announced that Mr. Robert B. Blakestad has resigned as Director of the Company for a personal reason. Mr. Blakestad has served on the Company's board of directors since 2012.

"On behalf of the Board, we thank Mr. Blakestad for his contributions to the Company for the last six years and wish him all the best in the future," stated Gilmour Clausen, Chair of the board of directors.

About Plata Latina Minerals

Plata Latina Minerals is a Canadian exploration company with a portfolio of four silver-gold properties situated in the prolific Mexican Silver Belt focused on discovering new silver-gold vein districts. Plata Latina's expertise in the ore horizon concept and extensive experience in Mexico provides a competitive edge for discovery of new districts between old historic deposits. Its highly experienced management team and board are focused on developing its portfolio of high-potential targets and exploring additional value-creation opportunities. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under "PLA".

For more information on Plata Latina, please contact:

Patricia Fong, CFO

Telephone: +1 800 933 9925

Email: info@plminerals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts including statements about the Company's latest exploration program. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to vary materially from target results or events predicted in these forward-looking statements. As a result, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this release. Except as required by applicable law, Plata Latina disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking information reflects the current expectations or belief of the Company based on information currently available and such information is subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including risks related to exploration, uncertainties related to financings, the uncertainties of interpreting exploration results and other risks associated being a mineral exploration company.