Regulus Responds to Trading Halt and Provides Update

VANCOUVER, Oct. 09, 2018 - Regulus Resources Inc. ("Regulus" or the "Company") (TSX-V: REG) would like to comment on the trading halt initiated on its common shares. The TSX-V has requested a halt pending the determination of date for the distribution of the common shares of Aldebaran Resources Inc. ("Aldebaran") pursuant to the previously announced plan of arrangement involving Aldebaran, Regulus, Sibanye Gold Limited and the Regulus shareholders (the "Arrangement"). As previously announced, pursuant to the Arrangement, Regulus will spin out its Argentine assets, into a newly formed company, Aldebaran, which has applied to list its common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V"), wherein each Regulus shareholder will receive one share of Aldebaran for each three shares of Regulus held. As receipt of conditional approval of the TSX-V is a condition to closing the Arrangement, the TSX-V has requested that the common shares of the Company remain halted until Aldebaran has received such conditional approval and the date of the distribution can be confirmed. The Company expects that the Aldebaran listing application will be considered at the next weekly Executive Listing Committee meeting of the TSX-V.



As previously announced on September 24, 2018, shareholders who were shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 28, 2018 will be entitled to receive Aldebaran shares under the Arrangement.

Once the TSX-V conditional approval has been received, Regulus and Aldebaran expect to close the Arrangement as expeditiously as possible.

