Argentina Lithium Completes Share Consolidation

VANCOUVER, Oct. 09, 2018 - Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSX-V: LIT, FSE: OAY2 (WKN: A0RK7E), OTC: PNXLF), “Argentina Lithium” or the “Company”) announces that on October 5, 2018, the Company received TSX Venture Exchange approval for its proposed share consolidation. Effective as at the opening of trading on October 10, 2018, the consolidated shares of the Company will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) on the basis of 1 (one) post-consolidated common share for every 4 (four) pre-consolidated common shares held (the “Consolidation”).

As at as October 5, 2018, the Company has 76,287,707 shares issued and outstanding. Post consolidation, the Company has 19,071,926 shares issued and outstanding. The Company’s new CUSIP number is 04016E202 and the new ISIN number is CA04016E2024. A Letter of Transmittal with respect to the consolidation will be been mailed to the shareholders of the Company.

All shareholders with physical certificates in hand will be required to send their respective certificates representing the pre-consolidated common shares along with a completed Letter of Transmittal to the Company’s transfer agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc. (“Computershare”), in Toronto, Ontario, all in accordance with the instructions provided in the Letter of Transmittal. Additional copies of the Letter of Transmittal can be obtained through Computershare (by phone: 1-800-564-6253 or by email: corporateactions@computershare.com). All Shareholders who submit a duly completed Letter of Transmittal along with their respective pre-consolidated share certificate(s) to Computershare will receive in return a post-consolidated share certificate.

About Argentina Lithium

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp is focused on acquiring high quality lithium projects in Argentina, and advancing them towards production in order to meet the growing global demand from the battery sector. The management group has a long history of success in the resource sector of Argentina, and has assembled a first rate team of experts to acquire and advance the best lithium properties in the world renowned “Lithium Triangle”. The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

