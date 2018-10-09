Hi Ho Silver Resources Inc. Files Structural Analysis, Bralorne Holdings, Bridge River, B.C., Canada

Vancouver, October 9, 2018 - Hi Ho Silver Resources Inc. (CSE: HHS) (OTC: HHSRF) has filed a structural analysis of lineaments, and a comprehensive compilation of historical data, as well as current surface grab sampling as part of ongoing assessment requirements for the Bralorne Property, Bridge River, B.C., Canada. The extensive property includes three Mineral Tenures covering 1432.22 hA adjoining to the south the extensive productive operations of the Bralorne and Pioneer Mines operated by International Avino Mines Ltd., which have produced 4.1 million ounces of gold and 32 million ounces of silver, over the past century and a half.

The extensive report by Laurence Sookochoff, P.Eng., which will also be filed on the Hi Ho Silver website,includes a structural analysis of lineaments as derived from aerial photographs, as well as a compilation of all historical data on the property. Multiple gold-bearing vein systems on the property have historically been explored extensively but sporadically in several areas, including the historical extension of drifting southward from the Pioneer onto the current property which includes the Pioneer Extension.

Compilation of data by Sookochoff has indicated that the Pioneer Extension vein system, developed on the Hi Ho Bralorne property, included 4 large veins, the 77, 51, 21, and the main vein. The main vein averaged 1.2 -2 meters wide, over a strike length ranging from 1000 to 1500 meters. The vein extends down dip for 1500-200 meters and represents a significant gold exploration target within the Bralorne Property.

Additional prospects, the Paymaster, Red Hawk, Mix, Holland, and Dan Tucker veins present significant exploration targets which have undergone variable amounts of work demonstrating considerable gold exploration potential.

Structural analysis of lineaments has led to recommendations by Sookochoff for intensified prospecting and exploration in three separate target areas within the property.

Hi Ho Silver Inc., looks forward to continuing exploration on this major land holding in the prospective Bralorne-Pioneer region of Bridge River.

