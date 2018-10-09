Barrick Announces Filing of Management Information Circular for Merger with Randgold

TORONTO, Oct. 09, 2018 - Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:ABX)(TSX:ABX) (“Barrick”) announced today that it has filed its management information circular and related voting materials in connection with a special meeting of shareholders to be held on November 5, 2018. The purpose of the meeting is to approve the issuance of Barrick common shares in connection with the merger of Barrick and Randgold Resources Ltd. (“Randgold”), as previously announced on September 24, 2018, as well as to approve the continuance of Barrick to the Province of British Columbia.



Shareholders of Barrick should receive these meeting materials by mail shortly. The meeting materials, together with an investor presentation and other information, are also available on Barrick’s website at www.barrick.com/a-new-champion, and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

Your vote is important. Barrick encourages shareholders to read the meeting materials in detail. To ensure that your Barrick shares will be represented at the special meeting, shareholders should carefully follow the voting instructions provided in the meeting materials. The deadline for the receipt of proxies is 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on November 1, 2018.

The Merger will create an industry-leading gold company powered by a common vision of long-term value creation. It will have the largest portfolio of Tier One Gold Assets in the industry, with superior operating metrics and a robust balance sheet, led by a proven management team of owners.

Recommendation of the Board of Directors

After consulting with its financial and legal advisors and following careful consideration, the Board of Directors has unanimously recommended that Barrick Shareholders vote FOR the Share Issuance Resolution and the Continuance Resolution.

Shareholder Questions and Assistance

If you have any questions or require assistance voting your shares, please contact our proxy solicitation agent, Laurel Hill Advisory Group, at 1-877-452-7184 toll-free in North America, or call collect outside North America at +1 416 304-0211, or by e-mail at assistance@laurelhill.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain information contained in this press release constitutes “forward-looking statements”. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the anticipated benefits of the all-share merger between Barrick and Randgold, and the combined company’s business prospects and growth potential.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Barrick in light of management’s experience and perception of current conditions and expected developments, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements and information.

Barrick disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.