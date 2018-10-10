Cobalt 27 Announces Upgrade to OTCQX Best Market in the U.S. under the Symbol CBLLF

TSX Venture: KBLT

TORONTO, Oct. 10, 2018 - Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. ("Cobalt 27" or the "Company") (TSXV: KBLT)(OTCQX: CBLLF)(FRA: 27O), is pleased to announce that its common shares are now trading on the OTCQX Best Market, a U.S. market operated by OTC Markets Group in New York, under the symbol CBLLF. Cobalt 27's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol KBLT, and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 27O.

"As the leading electric metals investment vehicle, Cobalt 27 offers direct exposure to metals integral to electric vehicles and grid energy storage systems. Trading on the OTCQX, will provide Cobalt 27 with a platform to expand our U.S. shareholder profile and allow a broader group of investors to participate in the global market for battery metals through Cobalt 27's targeted cobalt and nickel metal streams, royalties and physical cobalt position," commented Anthony Milewski, Chairman and CEO.

The OTCQX Best Market provides added service, value and convenience to U.S. investors, brokers and institutions seeking to trade CBLLF. The OTCQX Best Market is OTC Markets Group's premier market for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To be eligible, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws, be current in their disclosure, and have a professional third-party sponsor introduction.

Cobalt 27 is in the process of securing Depository Trust Company ("DTC") eligibility for its common shares. DTC manages electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies across the United States and in 131 other countries. Trading through DTC allows for cost-effective clearing and guaranteed settlement, simplifying and accelerating the settlement process of daily trades. U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com/stock/CBLLF/quote.

The Company also announces the retirement of John Kanellitsas from the Board of Directors, in order to focus his efforts as Executive Vice Chairman of Lithium Americas Corp., including the development of its Caucharí-Olaroz project in Argentina, and his primary responsibility for managing the company's recently announced collaboration with Ganfeng Lithium. Mr. Kanellitsas has agreed to continue his contributions to Cobalt 27 in the capacity of a member of the Company's Advisory Board.

Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. is a leading electric metals investment vehicle offering exposure to metals integral to key technologies of the electric vehicle and battery energy storage markets. The Company has acquired a cobalt stream on Vale's world-class Voisey's Bay mine? beginning in 2021, including the announced underground expansion, is acquiring the world's first producing cobalt nickel stream on the low-cost, long-life Ramu Nickel-Cobalt Mine, and holds one of the World's largest stockpiles of physical cobalt. The Company also manages a portfolio of nine royalties and intends to continue to invest in a cobalt-focused portfolio of streams, royalties and direct interests in mineral properties containing cobalt.

