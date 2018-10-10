Atalaya Mining PLC: Third Quarter 2018 Operations Update
Acropolis, Cyprus (FSCwire) - Atalaya Mining plc (AIM:ATYM, TSX:AYM) is pleased to announce its operations update for the third quarter of 2018.
PROYECTO RIOTINTO
|
Third quarter
|
Second quarter
|
Year-to-date
|
Updated full year guidance
|
2018
|
2017
|
2018
|
2018
|
Ore mined
|
(M tonnes)
|
2.8
|
2.4
|
2.6
|
7.9
|
9.7
|
Waste mined
|
(M tonnes)
|
3.2
|
5.2
|
4.8
|
13.4
|
16.5
|
Ore milled
|
(M tonnes)
|
2.5
|
2.2
|
2.5
|
7.2
|
9.6
|
Cu grade
|
(%)
|
0.50
|
0.58
|
0.48
|
0.49
|
0.48
|
Cu recovery
|
(%)
|
88.40
|
85.95
|
87.31
|
88.06
|
87 - 88
|
Cu production
|
(tonnes)
|
11,055
|
10,679
|
10,446
|
30,942
|
39,000 - 41,000
Please click on, or paste the following link into your web browser to view the full announcement.
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/4807D_1-2018-10-9.pdf
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014.
Contacts:
|
Newgate Communications
|
Elisabeth Cowell / Adam Lloyd / Tom Carnegie
|
+44 20 3757 6882
|
4C Communications
|
Carina Corbett
|
+44 20 3170 7973
|
Canaccord Genuity (NOMAD and Joint Broker)
|
Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor / Martin Davison / James Asensio
|
+44 20 7523 8000
|
BMO Capital Markets (Joint Broker)
|
Jeffrey Couch / Tom Rider / Michael Rechsteiner
|
+44 20 7236 1010
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
To view the associated document to this release, please click on the following link:
public://news_release_pdf/Atalaya10102018.pdf
To view the original release, please click here
Source: Atalaya Mining plc (TSX:AYM, AIM:ATYM)
To follow Atalaya Mining plc on your favorite social media platform or financial websites, please click on the icons below.
Maximum News Dissemination by FSCwire. https://www.fscwire.com
Copyright © 2018 FSCwire