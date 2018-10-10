Atalaya Mining PLC: Third Quarter 2018 Operations Update

Acropolis, Cyprus (FSCwire) - Atalaya Mining plc (AIM:ATYM, TSX:AYM) is pleased to announce its operations update for the third quarter of 2018.

PROYECTO RIOTINTO

Third quarter Second quarter Year-to-date Updated full year guidance 2018 2017 2018 2018 Ore mined (M tonnes) 2.8 2.4 2.6 7.9 9.7 Waste mined (M tonnes) 3.2 5.2 4.8 13.4 16.5 Ore milled (M tonnes) 2.5 2.2 2.5 7.2 9.6 Cu grade (%) 0.50 0.58 0.48 0.49 0.48 Cu recovery (%) 88.40 85.95 87.31 88.06 87 - 88 Cu production (tonnes) 11,055 10,679 10,446 30,942 39,000 - 41,000

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014.

