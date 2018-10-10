Orsu Metals Wins Gold Prize MineVenture Competition – Moscow

White Rock, British Columbia (FSCwire) - Orsu Metals Corp. (TSX-V: OSU) (“Orsu” or the “Company”) is delighted to announce that at the 14th Russian Mining and Exploration forum Minex Russia 2018 that took place in Moscow on the 2-4th October 2018, the Sergeevskoe gold project presented by Orsu won a Gold Prize at the MineVenture competition for the best mining investment projects.

The objective of the MineVenture competition was to provide a platform for independent evaluation of early stage and developing mining projects and to discuss opportunities for their accelerated implementation. Participation in the competition is to receive the recommendations from leading experts, attract potential partners or buyers, promote the projects to the forum’s international audience.

The 1st Mining Projects Accelerator competition was judged by a jury that included top management of the leading Russian gold mining companies and the industry bodies. Alexander Yakubchuk presented Orsu’s Sergeevskoe gold project and took the top prize and received excellent advice from the experts.

About Orsu Metals

Orsu owns 90 percent of the Sergeevskoe gold exploration project in Russia’s Transbaikalian Region. The property is leased from the Russian Government until 2031 when it can be extended for an additional 10 years when the mine starts producing. The Sergeevskoe license area is comprised of 7.6 square kilometers and has excellent access to the infrastructure needed to develop the property. The licensed area is in proximity to the Trans-Siberian railway and the Chita-Khabarovsk motorway. The Russian government has also installed various cell towers along the highway and access to water and power is not an issue.

The Sergeevskoe property sits between SUN Gold Ltd.’s Klyuchevskoe past producing gold mine and the producing Aleksandrovskoe gold mine owned by Zapadnaya Gold Mining Limited. The two mines have reported resources over 5.5 million ounces and 2.2 million ounces gold, respectively.

