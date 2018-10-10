Youga-Ouaré Drilling Results and Exploration Update

TSX: ASO

TORONTO, Oct. 10, 2018 - Avesoro Resources Inc., (the "Company" or "Avesoro") is pleased to report an update on exploration activities in Burkina Faso and Liberia. This includes positive drill results from Ouaré, Gassore West, and the discovery of two mineralized vein systems 1.5km east of the Company's Youga Gold Mine ("Youga") processing plant.

Avesoro aims to convert 1Moz of existing Mineral Resources into Mineral Reserves from the current year's 171,000 metre diamond drilling programme. Of this target Ouaré represents 20%, Youga 10%, Balogo 6%, Ndablama 40% and New Liberty 24%.

HIGHLIGHTS

In Burkina Faso the recent focus of drilling has been Ouaré located 35km from the Youga processing plant, and Gassore West located only 2km northeast of the Youga processing plant. In Liberia, recent drilling has included the start of a 10,000m programme at Silver Hills (13km northeast of New Liberty) and some additional drilling at Ndablama (45km from New Liberty) following the completion of the 16,200m drilling programme at Ndablama in July 2018.

BURKINA FASO:

At Ouaré, 34,500m of the 42,000m planned infill drill programme has now been completed. Several new gold prospects have also been discovered by soil sampling and trenching. Ouaré assay results received to date include:

BITDDH-18-073 4.15m at 10.8g/t Au from 81 BITDDH-18-157 16.15m at 3.94g/t Au from 63m BITDDH-18-123 8.15m at 6.51g/t Au from 45m

At Gassore West a 28,500m drilling programme has been completed and defined three mineralized zones totalling 2km in strike length. Gassore West assay results received to date include:

GASS-18-291 2.5m at 5.3g/t Au from 71m GASS-18-294 3.5m at 5.5g/t Au from 64m GASS-18-303 3.6m at 6.0g/t Au from 46m

Two new vein systems have also been discovered by 20,000m of trenching approximately 1km south of Gassore and directly east of Youga's historical main pit and waste dump.

LIBERIA:

At Ndablama 22 holes totalling 4,200m have been completed targeting a high grade shoot. This is in addition to the original 16,200m drilling programme completed in July 2018.

At Silver Hills 24 holes totalling 3,333m have been completed. The assay result of the first hole SHD001 is 4.5m at 3.72g/t Au from 45.5m.

Serhan Umurhan, Chief Executive Officer of Avesoro Resources, commented "Our 2018 drilling programme continues to deliver excellent results in both Burkina Faso and Liberia. Assay results from Ouaré include a significant number of drill holes with widths and grades exceeding expectations. This bodes well for the grade and gold content of the Ouaré updated Resource and Reserve statement, targeted for early Q1 2019. The exploration team has also discovered two gold vein systems close to Youga's historical main pit. Although these vein systems are yet to be drilled, the 20,000 metres of trenching has returned very encouraging results whilst the trenching process in the Youga area has historically proven to be a reliable indicator of grade and width.

We remain on track to complete our 171,000 metre drilling programme during 2018, having thus far completed 81,400 metres of diamond drilling in Burkina Faso and 35,600 metres in Liberia as we seek to convert 1Moz of existing Mineral Resources to Reserves".

BURKINA FASO

OUARÉ INFILL PROGRAMME

Ouaré is located 35km north east of Youga. It has a CIM compliant Indicated Mineral Resource of 5.1Mt grading 1.4g/t (228koz Au) of which 2.67Mt grading 1.67g/t Au (142koz Au) has been declared as a Mineral Reserve. Ouaré also has an Inferred Mineral Resource of 7.2Mt grading 1.8g/t for 406Koz Au.

OUARÉ MINERAL RESOURCE:



INDICATED INFERRED Cut-off (g/t) Tonnes (kt) Grade (g/t) Gold (Koz) Tonnes (kt) Grade (g/t) Gold (Koz) 0.55 5.10 1.39 228 7.2 1.8 406



Notes: effective date December, 2017

Ouaré infill drilling was designed to upgrade Inferred material, primarily in the eastern part of the Mineral Resource, to the Measured or Indicated Mineral Resource categories. 34,500m of 42,000m drill programme has been completed to date with seven rigs on site. Results received to date show that the eastern part of the ore body is likely to contain wider and higher-grade mineralisation than the existing Inferred Mineral Resource in that area.

FIG 1. OUARÉ LICENSE MAP:

http://avesoro.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/Fig1.jpg

FIG 2. OUARÉ CROSS SECTION:

http://avesoro.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/Fig2.jpg

OUARÉ DRILL HIGHLIGHTS:



From (m) To (m) Length (m) Grade (g/t) BERC-12-048 63 67 4.0 5.09 BITDDH-11-002 70 100 30.0 3.22 BITDDH-11-003 88 98 10.0 5.84 BITDDH-11-005 90 102 12.0 4.77 BITDDH-11-024 41 51 10.5 7.14 BITDDH-12-028 113 121 8.0 4.32 BITDDH-12-030 60 63 3.4 12.13 BITDDH-12-038 59 64 4.9 10.34 BITRC-08-057 66 68 2.0 9.37 BITRC-08-025 52 54 2.0 41.60 BITRC-08-045 88 98 10.0 4.41 BITRC-08-075 10 38 28.0 3.81 BITRC-11-238 53 59 6.0 6.65 BITRC-08-075 10 38 28.0 3.81 BITRC-11-276 95 106 11.0 5.17 BITDDH-18-073 81 86 4.1 10.82 BITDDH-18-123 45 53 8.2 6.51 and 82 91 9.4 4.82 BITDDH-18-157 63 79 16.2 3.94 BITDDH-18-061R 38 82 44.9 4.23 BITDDH-18-073 81 86 4.1 10.82 BITDDH-18-123 45 53 8.2 6.51 BITDDH-18-158 16 41 25.4 3.78

Note: It is estimated that true width is approximately 82% of the drilled width stated above

FIG 3. BURKINA FASO LICENSE MAP:

http://avesoro.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/Fig3.png

GASSORE WEST DRILLING

At Youga drilling in 2018 has focused on the western strike extension of the existing Gassore East Pit where a maiden CIM compliant Indicated Mineral Resource of 1.2Mt grading 3.89 g/t (150koz Au) and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 0.5Mt grading 4.0 g/t (62koz Au) was announced on June 19th, 2018.

FIG 4. YOUGA LICENSE:

http://avesoro.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/Fig4.png

FIG 5. GASSORE AREA AND NEW YOUGA PROSPECTS:

http://avesoro.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/Fig5.jpg

Note: The new Youga prospects have been named West Dump East (WDE) and West Dump East South (WDES)

GASSORE WEST DRILL HIGHLIGHTS:



From (m) To (m) Length (m) Grade (g/t) GASS-18-267 266 272 5.9 2.65 GASS-18-267 289 290 0.8 40.80 GASS-18-287 29 31 1.7 10.46 GASS-18-291 71 74 2.6 5.27 GASS-18-294 64 67 3.5 5.50 GASS-18-300 196 197 0.5 40.60 GASS-18-303 42 44 1.4 11.13 GASS-18-303 46 50 3.6 6.04 GASS-18-306 94 95 0.6 21.90 GASS-18-308 25 26 1.0 40.10 GASS-18-310 37 39 1.2 15.07 GASS-18-311 83 85 2.4 6.14 GASS-18-313 120 121 0.6 26.20 GASS-18-315 73 74 0.8 25.90 GASS-18-316 63 66 2.8 3.37 GASS-18-316 76 77 1.1 58.10 GASS-18-318 61 62 0.8 17.80



Note: It is estimated that true width is approximately 90% of the drilled width stated above

NEW YOUGA PROSPECTS

A 20,000m trenching programme was carried out in an area south of Gassore and east of Youga's main dump and historical Main Pit. Two parallel structural corridors were defined, characterised by quartz vein related gold mineralisation. The two areas have a combined strike length of 3.8km.

BEST TRENCH RESULTS:



Length (m) Grade (g/t) WDES_T003 24.0 1.44 inc. 4.0 4.36 WDES_T004 1.0 10.80 WDES_T009 2.0 10.90 WDES_T014 43.0 1.46 inc. 1.0 19.60 WDES_T016 11.0 3.00 inc. 1.7 13.05 and 3.0 16.70 WDES_T021 1.0 14.15

LIBERIA

SILVER HILLS DELINEATION DRILLING

Silver Hills is part of a 15km gold-in-soil corridor formed principally by a sheared ultramafic rocks which represents a highly prospective target located 13km northeast of the New Liberty processing plant and regarded as a potential source of feed material. Silver Hills had been surface sampled historically but until now has not been drilled.

The initial Silver Hills drill programme consists of 75 holes totalling 10,000 metres based on an 80x40 drill pattern. The programme is designed to test the 1km long Belgium target, its extent along strike and is expected to produce results sufficient to declare a Maiden Inferred Resource. 24 holes totalling 3,330m have been completed with one assay result from the first hole SHD001 received and returning 4.5m at 3.72g/t Au from 45.5m. The remaining assay results are pending.

FIG 6. SILVER HILLS MAP:

http://avesoro.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/Fig6.jpg

NDABLAMA INFILL PROGRAMME

Ndablama is located 45km from New Liberty and is one of multiple deposits along a 13km gold corridor, delineated through historical exploration work. The Company views Ndablama as a potential source of feed for the New Liberty processing plant. It represents 40% of Management's 1Moz Mineral Reserve conversion target from the 2018 drilling programme.

In July the Company reported completion of a 75 hole, 16,200m infill drilling programme. The Ndablama drilling was designed to upgrade the classification of Inferred material to the Measured or Indicated Mineral Resource categories. The majority of assays has now been received and are in-line with expectations and available in the Appendix.

A further 22 holes for 4,200m were approved to test continuity of a high-grade shoot outside the current resource model. Assay results from 13 holes have been received and these confirm the existence of the high-grade shoot within the resource model and its extension outside the model.

An independent Resource update for Ndablama is expected to be completed before end of Q1 2019. A PFS level Ndablama trucking study, which will investigate the viability of hauling material to New Liberty, is underway and due for completion in Q1 2019.

FIG 7. NDABLAMA BLOCK MODEL AND INFILL DRILL TRACES:

http://avesoro.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/Fig7.jpg

NDABLAMA MINERAL RESOURCE:



INDICATED INFERRED Cut-off (g/t) Tonnes (kt) Grade (g/t) Gold (Koz) Tonnes (kt) Grade (g/t) Gold (Koz) 0.5 7,589 1.6 386 9,576 1.7 515 0.7 5,645 1.9 349 6,945 2.1 464

Notes: effective date December, 2017

NDABLAMA DRILL HIGHLIGHTS:



From (m) To (m) Length (m) Grade (g/t) NDD121 160 162 2 13.47 NDD126 208 217 9 10.26 inc. 212 216 4 21.39 NDD129 114 135 21 1.88 NDD133 173 220 47 2.31 NDD134 170 194 24 2.59 NDD147 143 180 37 3.32 NDD159 84 128 44 1.82 NDD204 243 256 13 4.34 NDD202 245 267 22 4.32



Note: It is estimated that true width is approximately 90% of the drilled width stated above

NDABLAMA DEVELOPMENT & TRUCKING STUDY

The most likely Ndablama development scenario will involve trucking material to the New Liberty processing plant. A PFS level trucking study is underway which will determine the optimal route based on environmental and social considerations, distance and topography. The study will also estimate capital and operating costs. The current plan is to complete this study before the end of Q1 2019.

FIG 8. LIBERIA LICENSE MAP:

http://avesoro.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/Fig8.png

Importantly the Ndablama Gold Corridor sits within the Bea Mountain Mineral Development Agreement ("MDA") which sets the legal, operational and fiscal parameters that New Liberty operates under, providing for an existing permitting framework for development of these targets.

AVESORO EXPLORATION OVERVIEW

2018 DRILLING AND 1MOZ RESERVE TARGET

Avesoro is undertaking a fully funded 171,000 metres diamond drill programme. Of 139,000 metres planned in Burkina Faso in 2018, 81,400 metres have been completed. Of the 32,000 metres planned for Liberia in 2018, 35,600 metres are complete.

The Company's target of converting 1Moz from Resource to Reserve is to be based primarily on 2018 infill drilling programmes at New Liberty, Ndablama and Ouaré.

FIG 9. 1MOZ RESERVE TARGET BY PROJECT:

http://avesoro.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/Fig9.png

APPENDIX

OUARE DRILL RESULTS:

http://avesoro.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/AppendixA.pdf

GASSORE WEST DRILL RESULTS:

http://avesoro.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/AppendixB.pdf

NDABLAMA DRILL RESULTS:

http://avesoro.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/AppendixC.pdf

About Avesoro Resources Inc.

Avesoro Resources is a West Africa focused gold producer and development company that operates two gold mines across West Africa and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and the AIM market operated by the London Stock Exchange ("AIM"). The Company's assets include the New Liberty Gold Mine in Liberia ("New Liberty") and the Youga Gold Mine in Burkina Faso ("Youga").

New Liberty has an estimated Proven and Probable Mineral Reserve of 7.4Mt with 717,000 ounces of gold grading 3.03g/t and an estimated Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource of 9.6Mt with 985,000 ounces of gold grading 3.2g/t and an estimated Inferred Mineral Resource of 6.4Mt with 620,000 ounces of gold grading 3.0g/t. The foregoing Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource estimates and additional information in connection therewith, prepared in accordance with CIM guidelines, is set out in an NI 43-101 compliant Technical Report dated November 1, 2017 and entitled "New Liberty Gold Mine, Bea Mountain Mining Licence Southern Block, Liberia, West Africa" and is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Youga has an estimated Proven and Probable Mineral Reserve of 11.2Mt with 660,100 ounces of gold grading 1.84g/t and a combined estimated Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource of 16.64Mt with 924,200 ounces of gold grading 1.73g/t and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 13Mt with 685,000 ounces of gold grading 1.70g/t. The foregoing Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource estimates and additional information in connection therewith, prepared in accordance with CIM guidelines, is set out in an NI 43-101 compliant Technical Report dated effective July 31, 2018 and titled "Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve Update for the Youga Gold Mine, Burkina Faso" prepared by CSA Global and is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

These technical reports also include relevant information regarding the effective dates and the assumptions, parameters and methods of the Mineral Resource and Reserve estimates cited in this news release, as well as information regarding data verification, exploration procedures, a summary description of the type of analytical or testing procedures utilized, the name and location of each analytical or testing laboratory used, and other matters relevant to the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this news release in respect of the relevant projects.

For more information, please visit www.avesoro.com.

Qualified Persons

The Company's Qualified Person is Mark J. Pryor, who holds a BSc (Hons) in Geology & Mineralogy from Aberdeen University, United Kingdom and is a Fellow of the Geological Society of London, a Fellow of the Society of Economic Geologists and a registered Professional Natural Scientist (Pr.Sci.Nat) of the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions. Mark Pryor is an independent technical consultant with over 25 years of global experience in exploration, mining and mine development and is a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43 -101 "Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects" of the Canadian Securities Administrators and has reviewed and approved this press release. Mr. Pryor has verified the underlying technical data disclosed in this press release.

SOURCE Avesoro Resources Inc.