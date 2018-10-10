American Manganese to Process a Metric Tonne of Cathode Scrap Material at Pilot Plant

Surrey, British Columbia (FSCwire) - Larry W. Reaugh, President and Chief Executive Officer of American Manganese Inc. (“American Manganese” or “AMY” or the “Company”), (TSX.V: AMY | OTC-US: AMYZF | FSE: 2AM), is pleased to announce that one (1) metric tonne of cathode scraps was received from a US-based metal recycler that collects large quantities of this material monthly. AMY will begin immediate preparations to recover battery materials from this cathode scrap using its proprietary process.

The Company has also responded to the patent file examiner with all the required amendments to the patent application.

“By using our novel combination of reagents and unit operations, the Pilot Plant testing will replicate real world closed-circuit conditions and provide data for efficient scale up of a revenue-generating plant,” said Mr. Reaugh. “Given rapidly rising demand for the full suite of battery metals, the industry can simply no longer afford to lose so much valuable material to scrap. We see scrap recycling as a significant growth opportunity for AMY.”

Cathode scraps are a predictable current source of material that will be ideally suited for commercialization of the Company’s recycling technology. According to a presentation by Avicenne Energy at the ICBR conference in 2017, approximately 4% of the fully burdened cost of a lithium-ion battery is lost in materials process yields. Since approximately 52% of the value of a lithium-ion battery is associated with its materials (22% cathode, 6% anode, 6% electrolyte, 7% separator, 11% other materials), approximately 7.7% of the cathode materials in the manufacturing of new lithium-ion batteries will become scraps.

500 Kg of NMC (assayed as a 622 chemistry) and 500 Kg of NCA cathode material were received for Pilot Plant testing at Kemetco Research. The projected metal value of 500 kg of NMC622 is estimated to be $10,278 USD ($62 Al Foil, $2,103 Ni, $140 Mn, $3,315 Co, $4,658 Li 2 CO 3 ). The projected metal value of 500 Kg of NCA is estimated to be $10,099 USD ($62 Al Foil, $2,830 Ni, $2,508 Co, $4,699 Li 2 CO 3 ). (See Pictures: https://americanmanganeseinc.com/corporate-2/photo-album/battery-cathode-materials-pilot-plant-progress/)

AMY has completed the overall flowsheet design for its pilot plant to process the scrap materials. Equipment for the materials handling portion of the operations has been selected and ordered. The flowsheet design also includes an update to the technology which greatly reduces the rinsing requirements of the base metals and results in a reduction of reagent consumption. Based on these improvements, further simplification of the flowsheet has been achieved. “The company expects to file for patent protection on this new recycling IP,” said Mr. Reaugh.

About Kemetco Research Inc.

Kemetco Research is a private sector integrated science, technology and innovation company. Their Contract Sciences operation provides laboratory analysis and testing, field work, bench scale studies, pilot plant investigations, consulting services, applied research and development for both industry and government. Their clients range from start-up companies developing new technologies through to large multinational corporations with proven processes.

Kemetco provides scientific expertise in the fields of Specialty Analytical Chemistry, Chemical Process and Extractive Metallurgy. Because Kemetco carries out research in many different fields, it can offer a broader range of backgrounds and expertise than most laboratories.

About American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc. is a diversified specialty and critical metal company focused on capitalizing on its patented intellectual property through low cost production and recovery of electrolytic manganese products throughout the world, and recycling of spent electric vehicle lithium ion rechargeable batteries.

Interest in the Company’s patented process has adjusted the focus of American Manganese Inc. toward the examination of applying its patented technology for other purposes and materials. American Manganese Inc. aims to capitalize on its patented technology and proprietary know-how to become the industry leader in recycling spent electric vehicle lithium ion batteries and recovering 100% of the cathode metals such as: Lithium-Cobalt, Lithium-Cobalt-Nickel-Manganese, Lithium-Cobalt-Aluminum and Lithium-Manganese (Please see the Company's July 25, 2018 Business Plan for further details).

