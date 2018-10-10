OTC Markets Group Welcomes Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2018 - OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. (TSX-V: KBLT; OTCQX: CBLLF), a minerals company focused on the acquisition and development of cobalt, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Cobalt 27 upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Cobalt 27 begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "CBLLF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

"Trading on OTCQX will enable Cobalt 27 to more efficiently provide their U.S. investors with current information and greater transparency," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "We are pleased to welcome Cobalt 27 to our OTCQX Best Market and look forward to supporting the company as it builds long-term shareholder value."

"As the leading electric metals investment vehicle, Cobalt 27 offers direct exposure to metals integral to electric vehicles and grid energy storage systems. Trading on the OTCQX, will provide Cobalt 27 with a platform to expand our U.S. shareholder profile and allow a broader group of investors to participate in the global market for battery metals through Cobalt 27's targeted cobalt and nickel metal streams, royalties and physical cobalt position," commented Anthony Milewski, Chairman and CEO.

Cobalt 27 was sponsored for OTCQX by Dorsey & Whitney LLP, a qualified third-party firm responsible for providing guidance on OTCQX requirements and recommending membership.

About Cobalt 27 Capital Corp.

Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. is a leading electric metals investment vehicle offering exposure to metals integral to key technologies of the electric vehicle and battery energy storage markets. The Company has acquired a cobalt stream on Vale's world-class Voisey's Bay mine? beginning in 2021, including the announced underground expansion, is acquiring the world's first producing cobalt nickel stream on the low-cost, long-life Ramu Nickel-Cobalt Mine, and holds one of the World's largest stockpiles of physical cobalt. The Company also manages a portfolio of nine royalties and intends to continue to invest in a cobalt-focused portfolio of streams, royalties and direct interests in mineral properties containing cobalt.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC and SEC regulated ATS.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/otc-markets-group-welcomes-cobalt-27-capital-corp-to-otcqx-300728406.html

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.