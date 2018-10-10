Rockcliff Appoints Neil McMillan as a Director of the Company and Grants Stock Options

Toronto, Ontario (FSCwire) - Rockcliff Metals Corp. (“Rockcliff” or the “Company”) (TSX.V: RCLF) (FRANKFURT: RO0, WKN: A2H60G) is pleased to announce the appointment of a well-known mining executive, Mr. Neil McMillan, as a Director of the Company.

Neil McMillan is best known for his long and illustrious career in Saskatchewan’s multi-billion-dollar mining industry. As CEO of Claude Resources, he captained the Province’s only gold mining firm to profitability before it was eventually acquired by Silver Standard Inc., now SSR Mining Inc. Neil served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Cameco Inc., the world’s largest publicly traded uranium company. Neil also served on the Board of Saskatoon-based diamond mining company Shore Gold Inc., now Star Diamond Corp.

Mr. Ken Lapierre, President and CEO of Rockcliff stated: “The Board of Directors is very pleased to welcome Neil to the Rockcliff team. The Company will greatly benefit from Neil‘s integrity, depth of knowledge and network within the mining industry. Neil will assist the Company on all aspects of its strategic growth plans including marketing Rockcliff to a wider audience. Our Snow Lake assets hold great promise in high-grade base metals, gold and future royalties, and Neil‘s background will be pivotal in unlocking additional significant value for our shareholders.”

Mr. Neil McMillan stated: “I am pleased to join a company with such an experienced and committed board and management team and a terrific portfolio of base and precious metal projects. I hope my background and experience can add materially to the success of the Company.”

The appointment of Mr. McMillan is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company also announces the resignation of Gerry McCarvill from the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors thanks Gerry for his positive and helpful contributions to the Company.

The Company also announces that it has granted 5,050,000 incentive stock options (the “Options”) to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company. The Options are exercisable at $0.15 per share for a period of 5 years, terminating on October 9, 2023.

About Rockcliff Metals Corporation

The Company is a well-funded Canadian resource exploration company focused on base metals, gold and royalties in the Snow Lake area of Manitoba. Rockcliff’s extensive portfolio of properties totals 169,000 hectares and includes 8 of the highest-grade undeveloped base metal deposits as well as Manitoba’s first and highest-grade historic gold mine. Rockcliff’s goal is to be known as a Canadian mine finder with ultimate conversion of its projects into cash generating royalties.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results of the Company to be materially different from the historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking. Although Rockcliff believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not a guarantee of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

