Enforcer Gold announces commencement of Phase 2 drilling program at the Roger gold-copper project, Chibougamau, Quebec

TORONTO, Oct. 10, 2018 - Enforcer Gold Corp. ("Enforcer" or the "Company") (TSX-V: VEIN – FSE: N071) is pleased to announce that the second phase of diamond drilling on the Roger project is set to resume this week. The program is designed to build on the results from the pit-constrained mineral resource estimate announced on September 18, 2018, which confirmed the strong potential of the MOP-II deposit. The Roger project is located 5 km from the historic mining center of Chibougamau, Quebec, has all-season road access and is crossed by a power line that serviced the past-producing Troilus Mine.

Enforcer Gold President and CEO, Steve Roebuck, comments:

"We're excited to resume drilling on the Mop-II deposit and to be testing continuity of the mineralization along strike and to depth. Our highly successful Phase 1 program intersected very consistent mineralization throughout each hole and the current resource provides a very robust base to build from. The coming months look very promising for the continued development of the Roger project and for Enforcer Gold".

The planned Phase 2 drilling program is budgeted for ~7,400 m with ~80% of the program dedicated to expanding and upgrading the current resource estimate as announced on September 18, 2018 and ~20% allocated to exploration drilling outside of the resource area. The expansion program will focus largely on the North zone where the potential for rapidly increasing the resource appears most favorable. Approximately 29 holes are planned to better define the current resource in the conceptual pits, fill gaps between the widely-spaced holes, test the at-depth extensions of the known zones as well as verify their potential continuation along strike.

Approximately 5 holes totalling ~1,350 metres are planned for exploration outside of the resource area, including 3 holes drilled west of the currently defined North zone where a geophysical trend suggests the extension of mineralization in that direction. A fourth hole will target a favorable geophysical anomaly located ~350 m east of the currently defined North zone. The fifth hole is planned to target a horizon of semi-massive to massive sulphides associated with the ultramafic Roberge Sill near its contact with the feldspar porphyry unit that hosts the Mop-II deposit. This horizon was intersected in numerous holes by SOQUEM during previous exploration drilling and returned anomalous values of zinc, copper, silver and gold (see July 19, 2018 press release).

The drill program may evolve in response to potential discoveries and/or field conditions. A drill plan showing the proposed hole locations for the Phase 2 program is available in the Roger Map Gallery.

Project operator, SOQUEM, will manage all aspects of the Phase 2 program. The drill contract has been awarded to Spektra Drilling Canada Inc. of Val-d'Or, Québec and sample analyses will be undertaken by SGS Canada with sample preparation carried out in their Val-d'Or facility.

Corporate Update

Enforcer Gold also announces the resignation of David Hladky as a director of the Company. Enforcer is grateful for his contribution during his tenure and wishes him the very best in his future endeavours.

About SOQUEM

SOQUEM Inc., a subsidiary of Ressources Québec, is a leading player in mineral exploration with its mission to explore, discover and develop mining properties in Quebec. SOQUEM has participated in more than 350 exploration projects and contributed to major discoveries of gold, diamonds, lithium and other mineral commodities in Quebec.

About Enforcer Gold Corp

Enforcer Gold Corp. is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company and is earning a 50% interest in the advanced-stage Roger project from project operator, SOQUEM. Roger hosts the Mop-II gold-copper deposit located 5 km from the historic mining center of Chibougamau, Quebec. Enforcer also holds a 100% interest in the Waswanipi gold project located 125 km west of Chibougamau. Both projects are situated within the prolific Abitibi greenstone belt, which has produced over 180 M oz. of gold and over 450 M tonnes of copper-zinc ore since the early 1900s.

Enforcer's VP Exploration, Antoine Fournier, PGeo, is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the content of this news release.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" that are based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "suggest", "indicate" and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur, and include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's plans with respect to the exploration of its Roger project, the exploration potential and analogous deposit potential of the Roger project and the timing of the Company's exploration programs. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to, the results of exploration activities; the ability of the Company to complete further exploration activities; the ability of the Company to complete transactions on terms announced; timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms and those risk factors outlined in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis as filed on SEDAR. Enforcer Gold does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

