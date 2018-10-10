Senator Michael L. MacDonald Appointed to Board of Directors of Canada Carbon

VANCOUVER, Oct. 10, 2018 - Canada Carbon (the “Company”) (CCB:TSX-V) (BRUZF:OTC) (U7N1:FF) – R. Bruce Duncan, the Executive Chair of the Board of Canada Carbon Inc., today announced the appointment of Senator Michael L. MacDonald to the Company's Board of Directors.



The Honourable Michael L. MacDonald is a Nova Scotia businessman who was appointed to the Senate on January 2nd, 2009. Senator MacDonald is on a number of Senate committees including being the Deputy Chair of Energy, the Environment and Natural Resources and the Standing Senate Committee for Transport and Communications. In addition to his parliamentary duties, Senator MacDonald serves as Vice-Chair of the Canada-United States Inter-Parliamentary Group and is Counsellor for the Canadian Section of ParlAmericas.

Senator Michael MacDonald commented, “I am a believer in clean nuclear energy and especially the potential of Small Modular Reactor’s (SMR’s) to replace much of the outdated and polluting technology we are burdened with today. Canada Carbon's nuclear purity Miller graphite may play a key role in the development of SMR’s suitable for both domestic and commercial use in Canada."

R. Bruce Duncan, CEO and Director of Canada Carbon Inc., stated, "We welcome Michael to our Board and look forward to his contributions and guidance as we advance the planning process towards the development of the Miller Graphite Project and its potential role in the commercialization of SMR technology."

