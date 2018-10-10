Durango Completes Purchase of Additional Gold Property at Windfall Lake, QC

Vancouver, October 10, 2018 - Durango Resources Inc. (TSX.V-DGO) (Frankfurt-86A1) (OTCQB-ATOXF), (the "Company" or "Durango") announces that further to the news release of September 27, 2018 the property purchase agreement to acquire an additional 2,358 hectares in Windfall Lake, Quebec (the "Property") is complete.

The Property is in a key position of the Urban-Barry Greenstone belt of Quebec and is located approximately 5.5km south of Osisko Mining Inc.'s ("Osisko Mining") Black Dog Project, and approximately 10km south of the Barry Gold Deposit, now owned by BonTerra Resources Inc. The Property was acquired for its strategic location, being adjacent to both Durango's East Block and Osisko Mining.

Durango is positioned for discovery in the Windfall Lake Gold Camp and upon looking closer at the historical work reports in the East Block a few reports include anomalous gold and copper rock samples near the Property boundary. Durango plans to investigate these showings further to determine if the historic mineralized trend extends onto the East Block claims. Further updates will be released as they become available.

As consideration for a 100% interest in the Property, Durango has issued 500,000 common shares to Goldrea Resources Corp., which are subject to a hold period ending February 5, 2019.

Marcy Kiesman, CEO of Durango comments: "Durango is pleased to have completed the acquisition of additional property in the compelling Windfall Lake area. We are looking forward to exploring our properties to bring value to our shareholders."

The technical contents of this news release were approved by Mr. Yordanov, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Durango

Durango is a natural resources company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The Company is positioned for discovery with a 100% interest in a strategically situated group of properties totaling over 11,000 hectares in size in the Windfall Lake Gold Camp in the Abitibi Region of Quebec.

