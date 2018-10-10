VANCOUVER, Oct. 10, 2018 - Golden Arrow Resources Corp. (TSX-V: GRG, FSE: GAC, OTCQB: GARWF), “Golden Arrow” or the “Company”.

At the outset, I would like to reassure our investors that the recent market activity does not reflect the fundamentals of Golden Arrow.

The Chinchillas deposit’s integration with Pirquitas (part of the Company’s Puna Operation Inc.’s joint-venture with SSR Mining) is advancing on schedule and on budget. I would like to note that Golden Arrow, has committed the bulk of its treasury and the line of credit provided by SSR, to ensure its share of capex requirement is fully funded.

Further, the Company’s exploration arm, New Golden Explorations Inc., will continue with its exploration objectives. The Company’s skilled technical team has a comprehensive list of projects with new discovery potential. All exploration work will be funded directly by New Golden through new venture capital sources.

I invite all investors who have questions or would like further information about our Company to contact me or our Corporate Communications department.

About Golden Arrow:

Golden Arrow Resources Corp. is an exploration company earning production income. The Company has a successful track record of creating value by making precious and base metal discoveries and advancing them into exceptional deposits. Golden Arrow owns a 25% share of Puna Operations Inc., a joint venture operated by SSR Mining, with more than 8 years of forecast production and upside potential at the Pirquitas -Chinchillas silver mining project. Golden Arrow is actively exploring on its more than 200,000 hectares of properties in Argentina. The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

