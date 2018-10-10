BlueBird Appoints Leigh Hughes to Board

VANCOUVER, Oct. 10, 2018 - BlueBird Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV: BATT; US:BBBMF) (the "Company" or "BlueBird") is pleased to announce that Mr. Leigh Hughes has been appointed a director of the Company.

Mr. Hughes is a native of Perth, Western Australia and has been Chief Executive Officer and a director of COMVERJ Pty Ltd, a boutique Integrated Marketing Communications and Innovations firm, since January 2003. He was appointed Executive Chairman of Next Green Wave, a company established to produce and supply medical and recreational cannabis products to patients throughout the State of California, earlier this year. He has completed a Bachelor of Commerce degree at Curtin University, Western Australia. Mr. Hughes is also currently a corporate advisor to listed companies on the, CSE and TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company also announces that Mr. Terence Topping has resigned as a director of the Company. The Company wishes Mr. Topping well in his future endeavours.

