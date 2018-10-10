Results From the Annual Shareholders Meeting - Private Placement

ROUYN-NORANDA, Oct. 10, 2018 - Pershimex Resources Corp. (« Pershimex » or the « Corporation ») (TSX VENTURE: PRO”) is pleased to announce the results of its annual meeting of shareholders held on October 9, 2018. The shareholders approved, by a majority of vote, the appointment of Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP as auditors of the Corporation and the continuation of the Corporation’s stock option plan. The shareholders also approved, by a majority of vote, a resolution to elect the following directors: Alain Bureau, Roger Bureau, Paul Cregheur, Robert Gagnon and Pierre-Hubert Séguin. At the Board meeting that followed the shareholders meeting, the Board of Directors has appointed Robert Gagnon as Chief Executive Officer, Jacques Levesque, CPA, as Chief Financial Officer, Roger Bureau as Chairman and Julie Godard, Lawyer, as Corporate Secretary. Also, the following directors were appointed on the Audit Committee: Pierre-Hubert Séguin (President), Robert Gagnon and Paul Cregheur.



The Corporation also announces the launch of a private placement of 200 units at a price of $1,000 per unit (“Units”) for gross proceeds of $200,000. Each Unit will consist of 10,000 flow-through common shares of the capital stock of the Corporation (“Flow-Through Shares”) at a price of $0.08 each, 2,500 non-flow-through common shares (“Common Shares”) at a price of $0.08 each and 12,500 Common Share purchase warrants (“Warrants”). Each whole Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share of the Corporation at an exercise price of $0.10 for a period of 24 months from the closing of the private placement. Each Unit, Flow-Through Share, Common Share and Warrant issued will be subject to a mandatory holding period of four (4) months and one (1) day from the closing date of the private placement. The private placement is subject to the TSX Venture Exchange approval and any other applicable regulatory approvals.

For more information:

Robert Gagnon, President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel.: (819) 797-2180

Caution

The TSX Venture Exchange and its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) assume no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the information contained in this press release.

The facts set out in this press release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" and readers are cautioned that such statements are not a guarantee of success and that future developments and results may be different from those projected in these forward-looking statements.