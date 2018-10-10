Pan Andean Minerals Ltd. Adds Advisory Board Members

Vancouver, October 10, 2018 - Pan Andean Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: PAD) ("PAD" or the "Company") is pleased to welcome Dr. Jay Han and Dr. Doo Jae Min to its Advisory Board.

Dr. Jay Han has worked with biomedical companies for over 20 years, driving R&D, product innovation, and technology commercialization in the US and Korea. He has led product development and project management in life sciences/in-vitro diagnostics, focusing on microfluidic technology and point-of-care testing In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) applications.

He served a pivotal role in growing the companies and positioning them for successful acquisition based and IPO based exits. Dr. Han specializes in R&D and innovation management, product commercialization and strategic positioning. He also offers the expertise to search, define, validate and execute new business models and partnerships that bridge the gaps between early stage technology, R&D and manufacturing, and life sciences/IVD industries.

Dr. Han earned his official certificate of PMP (Project Management Professional) showing his fully demonstrated understanding and in-depth knowledge & skills to lead/direct various projects. In Siloam, he built up a Quality Management System (QMS) pursuing an FDA qualified facility under a QSR (Quality System Regulation) for medical devices. Dr. Han obtained his Ph.D. degree with a specialty in MEMS (Micro-Electric-Mechanical Systems) and BioMEMS from the Dept. of Electrical and Computer Engineering and Computer Science at University of Cincinnati.

Dr. Doo Jae Min has over 18 years of experience in both academia and the business world, acting as chief executive officer of medical device and cosmetic companies. Dr. Min is currently a professor at the department of anesthesiology and pain medicine at the Korea University Medical School. Dr. Min is a member of both the American Society of Anesthesiologists and the Korean Society of Anesthesiologists. Dr. Min is a member of the medical device standard development committee in Korea and has co-written over 50 peer-reviewed publications for which he has received over 5,000 citations.

Dr. Min has been awarded multiple prizes in his scientific field, including: Dong-Soong Best Scientist Award (2011), Best Anesthesia and Pain Medicine Article of the Year (2016), and Best Artificial Intelligence Application in the medical field (2018). Dr. Min received his PhD in medical science from the Graduate School of Korea University (Seoul, Korea) in 2010 and his postgraduate from the Business School of Korea University (advanced management program) in February 2018.

"Dr. Jay Han and Dr. Doo Jae Min bring a wealth of hands-on expertise in the biomedical and medical device industry market that will be extremely valuable to the company as we further explore alternative opportunities in the emerging markets and pursue growth for the company," said Spencer Sung Bum Huh, president and chief executive officer of Pan Andean Minerals. "We are very excited to have both of top-notch professionals from the U.S. and Korea join our advisory board."

Pan Andean is a Vancouver-based junior resource company that has been listed on the TSX Venture Exchange for 10 years, with a focus on copper and gold exploration. The Company acquires prospective gold and copper-gold exploration properties considered to have significant mineral potential by staking, option or purchase agreements. The Company currently has a portfolio of properties in Peru and Yukon with the focus being Peru. The Company is currently pursuing alternative business opportunities.

