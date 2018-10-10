Northcore Resources Inc.: Nomination of a New Director and Resignation of Director

MONTREAL, Oct. 10, 2018 - The Board of Directors of Northcore Resources Inc. is pleased to announce the nomination of a new Director. Mr. Serge Beausoleil, B.A.A., M. Sc. Economy and Management, Fin. Plan. and FCSI, 58 years old. Over the last 15 years he has acted as President of SB Communication, Montreal, Qc. This corporation is active in the field of financial communications. Mr. Beausoleil has also been a Corporate Director, President and Vice-President of various Canadian and Amercian public corporations, such as Viropro Inc., Orbite Exploration Inc., Ressources Minières Pro-Or Inc., Pro-Veinor Resources Inc. and Capital Pro-Égaux Inc.



Previously he was a financial planner for a Canadian Chartered bank from 1998 to 2002 in addition to being a registered representative for various brokerage companies from 1987 to 1991. Mr. Beausoleil has invested personally in public and private companies since 1976.

Mr. Beausoleil’s nomination is in replacement of Stephen McGinn, who has resigned to pursue other professional activities. Northcore wishes to thank Mr. McGinn for his services.

For further information contact

Garry Majerle, Chairman, tel.: 1-519-697-6945