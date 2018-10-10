Leagold Appoints Attie Roux as Chief Operating Officer

VANCOUVER, Oct. 10, 2018 - Leagold Mining Corp. (TSX:LMC) (OTCQX:LMCNF) ("Leagold" or the "Company") reports that Adriaan "Attie" Roux has been appointed to a newly created role of Chief Operating Officer ("COO") for an initial term of six months. Mr. Roux is a Metallurgical Engineer with over 40 years of operational, technical and executive management experience in the mining industry.

Leagold CEO Neil Woodyer commented: "In line with our significant growth, I am very pleased Attie has joined our team in the role of COO. Attie is a seasoned operations executive who was a key member of the team as we built Endeavour Mining. Recently, Attie has been providing consulting services to Leagold so he already has in-depth technical knowledge of all of Leagold's operating mines and projects and strong relationships with our executive and senior operations teams."

Until July 2017, Mr. Roux was the COO of Endeavour Mining Corporation, where he was instrumental in its development and growth over a seven-year period. Prior to this, Mr. Roux worked for AngloGold Ashanti as a metallurgist for more than 30 years, including at some of AngloGold's most successful mines in West Africa, including Siguiri (Guinea), Iduapriem and Obuasi (both Ghana). He is a Registered Professional with the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions.

Leagold is building a mid-tier gold producer with a focus on opportunities in Latin America. The Company is based in Vancouver, Canada and owns four operating gold mines in Mexico and Brazil, along with a near-term gold mine restart project in Brazil and additional expansion and growth opportunities.

