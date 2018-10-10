Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Leagold Appoints Attie Roux as Chief Operating Officer

10.10.2018  |  CNW

VANCOUVER, Oct. 10, 2018 - Leagold Mining Corp. (TSX:LMC) (OTCQX:LMCNF) ("Leagold" or the "Company") reports that Adriaan "Attie" Roux has been appointed to a newly created role of Chief Operating Officer ("COO") for an initial term of six months. Mr. Roux is a Metallurgical Engineer with over 40 years of operational, technical and executive management experience in the mining industry.

Leagold CEO Neil Woodyer commented: "In line with our significant growth, I am very pleased Attie has joined our team in the role of COO. Attie is a seasoned operations executive who was a key member of the team as we built Endeavour Mining. Recently, Attie has been providing consulting services to Leagold so he already has in-depth technical knowledge of all of Leagold's operating mines and projects and strong relationships with our executive and senior operations teams."

Until July 2017, Mr. Roux was the COO of Endeavour Mining Corporation, where he was instrumental in its development and growth over a seven-year period. Prior to this, Mr. Roux worked for AngloGold Ashanti as a metallurgist for more than 30 years, including at some of AngloGold's most successful mines in West Africa, including Siguiri (Guinea), Iduapriem and Obuasi (both Ghana). He is a Registered Professional with the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions.

About Leagold Mining Corporation

Leagold is building a mid-tier gold producer with a focus on opportunities in Latin America. The Company is based in Vancouver, Canada and owns four operating gold mines in Mexico and Brazil, along with a near-term gold mine restart project in Brazil and additional expansion and growth opportunities. Leagold is listed on the TSX under the trading symbol "LMC" and trades on the OTCQX market as "LMCNF".

SOURCE Leagold Mining Corp.



Contact
For more information on Leagold please visit the Company website at www.leagold.com or contact: Meghan Brown - Vice President, Investor Relations, tel: +1-604-398-4525, email: mbrown@leagold.com
Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Leagold Mining Corp.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.leagold.com


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2018.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap