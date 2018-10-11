Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Vesting, Exercise and Sale of Options and PDMR Shareholding

08:00 Uhr  |  FSCwire

London, England (FSCwire) - Anglo Pacific Group PLC (the "Company") (LSE: APF, TSX: APY) announces that on 10 October 2018 the Company issued and allotted 51,453 new ordinary shares of 2 pence each in the Company ("Shares") as a result of the vesting and subsequent exercise of share options previously granted on 1 October 2015 by a number of employees, including Mr. Kevin Flynn, Chief Financial Officer and Mr. Juan Alvarez, Head of Investments.

Mr. Flynn exercised 25,974 options to subscribe for Shares, which were granted at 77p each, and subsequently sold 13,910 shares as detailed in the table below. The Company was also informed that Mr Flynn today purchased 230 Shares and that his wife purchased 670 Shares.

Mr. Alvarez exercised 6,493 options to subscribe for Shares, which were granted at 77p each, and subsequently sold those shares as detailed in the table below.

Following this notification, the total beneficial holding of Shares by Mr. Flynn and his connected persons is now 30,382 Shares and the total beneficial holding of Shares by Mr. Alvarez and his connected persons remains at 4,000 Shares, representing 0.017% and 0.002% respectively, of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company.

For further information:

Anglo Pacific Group PLC

+44 (0) 20 3435 7400

Julian Treger - Chief Executive Officer

Kevin Flynn - Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary

Website: 

www.anglopacificgroup.com

BMO Capital Markets Limited

+44 (0) 20 7664 8020

Jeffrey Couch / Neil Haycock / Tom Rider

Canaccord Genuity Limited

+44 (0) 20 7523 8000

Martin Davison / James Asensio

Peel Hunt LLP

+44 (0) 20 7418 8900

Ross Allister / James Bavister

Capital Market Communications Limited (Camarco)

     +44 (0) 20 3757 4997

Gordon Poole / Owen Roberts / James Crothers

Please see the associated PDF to view the announcement in full.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/6650D_1-2018-10-10.pdf

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.





To view the original release, please click here



Source: Anglo Pacific Group PLC (LSE:APF, TSX:APY, OTC Bulletin Board:AGPIF, FWB:HGR)

To follow Anglo Pacific Group PLC on your favorite social media platform or financial websites, please click on the icons below.


Maximum News Dissemination by FSCwire. https://www.fscwire.com

 
 

Copyright © 2018 FSCwire






