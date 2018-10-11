Vesting, Exercise and Sale of Options and PDMR Shareholding

London, England (FSCwire) - Anglo Pacific Group PLC (the "Company") (LSE: APF, TSX: APY) announces that on 10 October 2018 the Company issued and allotted 51,453 new ordinary shares of 2 pence each in the Company ("Shares") as a result of the vesting and subsequent exercise of share options previously granted on 1 October 2015 by a number of employees, including Mr. Kevin Flynn, Chief Financial Officer and Mr. Juan Alvarez, Head of Investments.

Mr. Flynn exercised 25,974 options to subscribe for Shares, which were granted at 77p each, and subsequently sold 13,910 shares as detailed in the table below. The Company was also informed that Mr Flynn today purchased 230 Shares and that his wife purchased 670 Shares.

Mr. Alvarez exercised 6,493 options to subscribe for Shares, which were granted at 77p each, and subsequently sold those shares as detailed in the table below.

Following this notification, the total beneficial holding of Shares by Mr. Flynn and his connected persons is now 30,382 Shares and the total beneficial holding of Shares by Mr. Alvarez and his connected persons remains at 4,000 Shares, representing 0.017% and 0.002% respectively, of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company.

For further information:

Anglo Pacific Group PLC +44 (0) 20 3435 7400 Julian Treger - Chief Executive Officer Kevin Flynn - Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary Website: www.anglopacificgroup.com BMO Capital Markets Limited +44 (0) 20 7664 8020 Jeffrey Couch / Neil Haycock / Tom Rider Canaccord Genuity Limited +44 (0) 20 7523 8000 Martin Davison / James Asensio Peel Hunt LLP +44 (0) 20 7418 8900 Ross Allister / James Bavister Capital Market Communications Limited (Camarco) +44 (0) 20 3757 4997 Gordon Poole / Owen Roberts / James Crothers

Please see the associated PDF to view the announcement in full.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/6650D_1-2018-10-10.pdf

