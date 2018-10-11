Exercise of Options

Bishopsgate, London (FSCwire) - The Board of SolGold plc (SolGold or the Company) wishes to advise of the allotment and issue of 19,591,768 new ordinary shares as a result of the exercise of share options, half exercisable at 14p and half exercisable at 28p, pursuant to the agreement with Maxit Capital LP as announced on 1 August 2016.

Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange Main Market and admission is expected on or around 16 October 2018.

Following the exercise of these options, the Company now has on issue a total of 1,716,387,454 fully paid ordinary shares, 21,450,000 options exercisable at 28p, 21,250,000 options exercisable at 40p and 47,012,000 options exercisable at 60p.

Mr Nicholas Mather Tel: +61 (0) 7 3303 0665 SolGold plc (Chief Executive Officer) +61 (0) 417 880 448 nmather@solgold.com.au Mr Karl Schlobohm Tel: +61 (0) 7 3303 0661 SolGold plc (Company Secretary) kschlobohm@solgold.com.au Ms Anna Legge Tel: +44 (0) 20 3823 2131 SolGold plc (Corporate Communications) alegge@solgold.com.au Gordon Poole / Nick Hennis Tel: +44 (0) 20 3757 4997 Camarco (Financial PR / IR) solgold@camarco.co.uk Andrew Chubb / Ingo Hofmaier Tel: +44 (0) 20 7907 8500 Hannam & Partners (Joint Broker) solgold@hannam.partners

ABOUT SOLGOLD

SolGold is a leading exploration company focussed on the discovery and definition of world-class copper and gold deposits. In 2017 SolGold's management team was recognised by the “Mines and Money” Forum as an example of excellence in the industry, and continue to strive to deliver objectives efficiently and in the interests of shareholders. SolGold is the largest and most active concession holder in Ecuador and is aggressively exploring the length and breadth of this highly prospective and gold-rich section of the Andean Copper Belt.

