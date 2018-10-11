First Cobalt Releases Corporate Video Introducing Refinery

TORONTO, Oct. 11, 2018 - First Cobalt Corp. (TSXV: FCC) (ASX: FCC) (OTCQX: FTSSF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the release of a corporate video featuring the First Cobalt Refinery in Ontario, Canada. The video is now available on the Company's website (http://www.firstcobalt.com/investors/media-gallery/videos/) and the Company's social media sites.

The new video introduces the features of the First Cobalt Refinery, which was the subject of three recent studies supporting a restart of the facility in Ontario, Canada (see October 10, 2018 press release). The studies note that under a 24 tonnes per day (tpd) base case scenario, the First Cobalt Refinery could potentially produce 568 to 1,063 tonnes of cobalt per year and that a restart is possible within 18 months of selecting a feedstock. Potential feed material could include cobalt concentrate from mining operations, ethically-sourced cobalt hydroxide material from the DRC or recycled battery materials from North America.

The First Cobalt Refinery is the only permitted cobalt refinery in North America capable of producing battery materials. The video released today offers an opportunity to look inside the facility and hear about its features from the First Cobalt management team.

About First Cobalt

First Cobalt's vision is to achieve vertical integration as a pure play North American cobalt company. First Cobalt has three significant North American assets: the Iron Creek Project in Idaho, the Canadian Cobalt Camp and the only permitted cobalt refinery in North America capable of producing battery materials.

On behalf of First Cobalt Corp.

Trent Mell

President & Chief Executive Officer

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans", "expects', "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance and opportunities to differ materially from those implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements are set forth in the management discussion and analysis and other disclosures of risk factors for First Cobalt, filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although First Cobalt believes that the information and assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed times frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, First Cobalt disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

