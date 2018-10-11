Sable Initiates Drilling at Tulox Project

TORONTO, Oct. 11, 2018 - Sable Resources Ltd. ("Sable" the "Company") (TSXV: SAE) is pleased to announce that drilling has commenced at the Tulox Intrusion Related Gold Project located in British Columbia, Canada. Tulox is the second of three projects to be drilled by Sable this year and has not previously been drilled.

A minimum of 7 diamond drillholes of up to 400 meters deep for a total of 1800 meters are planned at Tulox to test an initial 1.5km of the 2.5km gold in soil anomaly. The soil anomaly is defined by numerous multi-line, multi-station values above 80ppb coincident with the contact of two felsic intrusive bodies distinguished by differing Thorium-Potassium gamma ray spectrometer signatures.

The first drillhole, T-DDH-18-01 (Figure 1) will test a cluster of soil anomalies with values ranging from 0.124g/t to 0.578g/t. Hole T-DDH-18-02 a 200-meter step-out along strike from the first hole will test a cluster of soil anomalies ranging in value from 0.130g/t to 0.730g/t. Five of the remaining holes will be systematic step outs from these initial holes testing the core 1km strike length of the soil anomaly. The final planned hole will test the along strike continuity of the anomaly 500m to the SSE.

ABOUT THE TULOX PROJECT

The Tulox property is located in south-central British Columbia in the Clinton Mining Division and consists of 18 contiguous mineral claims that encompass an area of 13640 hectares. The Tulox project lies within the prolific Upper Triassic Quesnel terrane and is underlain by Nicola Group mafic volcanic rocks intruded by Upper Triassic-Lower Jurassic aged intrusions. Mineralisation occurs along the contact of the intrusive and is interpreted to be of Intrusion Related type (IRGS). Tulox is drill ready with targets defined by an extensive gold in soil anomaly.

ABOUT SABLE RESOURCES LTD.

Sable is a well-funded junior grassroots explorer focused on the discovery of new precious metal projects through systematic exploration in endowed terranes located in favorable, established mining jurisdictions. Sables' main focus is developing their large portfolio of new greenfields projects to resource stage utilizing their Upper Level Epithermal Strategy. Sable is actively exploring the San Juan Regional Program (35,000ha) incorporating the Don Julio Project in San Juan Province, Argentina, the Mexico Regional Program (1.5Mha), incorporating the Margarita, Vinata and El Escarpe drill ready projects and the BC Intrusion Related Program, Canada (13,640ha) incorporating the drill ready Tulox Project.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Luis Arteaga M.Sc. P.Geo. Exploration Manager for Sable Resources and the Company's Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

We seek safe harbor

SOURCE Sable Resources Ltd.