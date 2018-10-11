TomaGold Announces Creation of Executive Chairman Role and Appointment of Executive Chairman

MONTREAL, Oct. 11, 2018 - TomaGold Corp. (TSXV: LOT) ("TomaGold" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that Mr. Robert Rosner was appointed to the newly created role of Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Corporation, to take effect immediately.

Mr. Rosner will be primarily responsible for overseeing, promoting and facilitating the Corporation's strategic plans and nurturing the strong relationships the Corporation has with its partners and stakeholders. "In my role as Executive Chairman, I look forward to contributing my experience and expertise and assist the management and the Board in their efforts to deliver value to TomaGold's shareholders and other stakeholders" said Mr. Rosner.

The creation of an Executive Chairman role is consistent with the Corporation's continuing focus on management effectiveness and sound governance practices. The new structure builds on the strong foundation in place while leveraging the expertise of both the management team and Mr. Rosner.

Mr. Rosner joined the Corporation as a member of the Board of Directors of the Corporation on August 27, 2018. He has significant experience as a mining industry entrepreneur and executive who currently acts as Director, CFO and Executive Vice President of Lucky Minerals Inc., Director and CFO of Chimata Gold Corp. and Director and CFO of Emgold Mining Corp.. Early in his career he initiated the formation of a number of junior exploration mining companies, including Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE: FSM) and NioGold Mining Corp. (TSX.V: NOX – Acquired and wholly owned by Osisko), and played instrumental roles in managing these, and other, resource ventures involved in early stage exploration, resource location, delineation, and development. He has successfully utilized his extensive experience in public and private company management for over 30 years.

Mr. Rosner has acted as an officer and director of both Canadian and U.S. listed companies, providing senior management of reporting compliance, oversight and fiduciary capacities, and directing corporate activities. He also has significant experience in Initial Public Offerings and Mergers & Acquisitions.

About TomaGold Corporation

TomaGold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, assessment, exploration and development of gold mineral properties. To optimize its chances of discovery and minimize its exploration risk, TomaGold aims to develop high-grade gold properties with major mining companies. It currently has joint venture agreements with IAMGold Corp. for the Monster Lake project, with Goldcorp Inc. for the Sidace Lake property, and with Goldcorp Inc. and New Gold Inc. for the Baird property. TomaGold has interests in six gold properties near the Chibougamau mining camp in northern Quebec: Monster Lake, Winchester, Lac-à-l'Eau-Jaune, Monster Lake East, Obalski and Lac Cavan. It also holds interests of 39.5% in the Sidace Lake property and 24.5% in the Baird property near the Red Lake mining camp in Ontario. Finally, it has an option to acquire a 70% interest in the Hazeur property, at the southern edge of the Monster Lake group of properties.

www.tomagoldcorp.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. The statements in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements". Readers are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and that actual developments or results may vary materially from those described in such "forward-looking" statements.

SOURCE Corporation TomaGold