Orefinders Presenting at Kirkland Lake Symposium and Mines & Money/Technology in London, UK

14:00 Uhr  |  CNW

TORONTO, Oct. 11, 2018 -  Orefinders Resources Inc. ("Orefinders" or the "Company") (TSX.V: ORX) is pleased to announce its participation in the Northeastern Ontario Mines and Minerals Symposium October 17th  in Kirkland Lake, Ontario. Orefinders will also be presenting at Mines & Money / Mines & Technology on November 27th London, U.K.

Specific dates and details for the two presentations are as follows:

  1. Northeastern Ontario Mines and Minerals Symposium, October 17, 2018, 9:10am, Northern College, Kirkland Lake, ON
    Orefinders: Creating Value in Current Market Conditions – Gautam Narayanan, Corporate Development Manager.

  2. Mines & Money / Mines & Technology, November 27, 2018, 9:30am, Business Design Centre, London, U.K.
    Gaining an Edge from the Next Generation of Data Analytics - How to leverage existing data, knowledge of geologic formations and advanced analytics to improve exploration success – Stephen Stewart, Chief Executive Officer

Orefinders will have an investor booth as part of the Northeastern Ontario Mines and Minerals Symposium in Kirkland Lake October 16 to October 19 and encourages investors to stop by our booth to speak with us directly.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Orefinders' assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Orefinders. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings by Orefinders with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under Orefinders' profile at www.sedar.com

SOURCE Orefinders Resources Inc.



Contact
To Speak to the Company directly, please contact: Stephen Stewart, Chief Executive Officer, Phone: 416.644.1567, Email: sstewart@orefinders.ca, www.orefinders.ca
Orefinders Resources Inc.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.orefinders.ca


