Orefinders Presenting at Kirkland Lake Symposium and Mines & Money/Technology in London, UK

TORONTO, Oct. 11, 2018 - Orefinders Resources Inc. ("Orefinders" or the "Company") (TSX.V: ORX) is pleased to announce its participation in the Northeastern Ontario Mines and Minerals Symposium October 17th in Kirkland Lake, Ontario. Orefinders will also be presenting at Mines & Money / Mines & Technology on November 27th London, U.K.

Specific dates and details for the two presentations are as follows:

Northeastern Ontario Mines and Minerals Symposium, October 17, 2018, 9:10am, Northern College, Kirkland Lake, ON

Orefinders: Creating Value in Current Market Conditions – Gautam Narayanan, Corporate Development Manager.



Mines & Money / Mines & Technology, November 27, 2018, 9:30am, Business Design Centre, London, U.K.

Gaining an Edge from the Next Generation of Data Analytics - How to leverage existing data, knowledge of geologic formations and advanced analytics to improve exploration success – Stephen Stewart, Chief Executive Officer

Orefinders will have an investor booth as part of the Northeastern Ontario Mines and Minerals Symposium in Kirkland Lake October 16 to October 19 and encourages investors to stop by our booth to speak with us directly.

