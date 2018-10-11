NV Gold Appoints Alf Stewart as Director

VANCOUVER, Oct. 11, 2018 - NV Gold Corporation (TSX.V: NVX; OTC Pink: NVGLF) (“NV Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Alfred Stewart as Director of the Company.



Alfred (Alf) Stewart, B.SC. Geology, MBA, has a career spanning over 40 years in the resource and investment industries. Mr. Stewart's career includes time spent as a geologist, stock exchange regulator, investment banker, analyst and investment advisor. Mr. Stewart has worked for such firms as Bank of Montreal, Esso Minerals, Erickson Gold Mining, Canaccord Capital, Haywood Securities, Golden Capital, and Raymond James. He has been involved in financing mining companies for over two decades, including discoveries in the base and precious metals sectors.

"I am pleased to welcome Alf Stewart to the NV Gold team. Alf brings over 40 years of experience in the capital markets and more specifically, an extensive background in the evaluation, acquisitions, and financing of mineral projects globally," commented Peter A. Ball, President and COO of NV Gold. “I am excited to once again work closely with Alf, as we advance NV Gold’s portfolio, but also accelerate the review of new accretive projects.”

The Company also advises that it has granted under its stock option plan, incentive stock options to Mr. Stewart for the purchase of up to 200,000 common shares at a price of $0.14 per share for a period of three years, subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About NV Gold Corporation

NV Gold is a junior exploration company based in Vancouver, British Columbia that is focused on delivering value through mineral discoveries utilizing the prospector generator model. Leveraging its highly experienced in-house technical knowledge, NV Gold’s geological team intends to use its geological database, which contains a vast treasury of field knowledge spanning decades of research and exploration, combined with a portfolio of mineral properties in Nevada, to create opportunities for lease or joint venture. NV Gold plans to aggressively acquire additional land positions for the growth of its business.

