American Lithium Forms Technical Advisory Board IR-Revolution Engaged for Market Awareness

American Lithium welcomes Jerry Aiken, a registered professional geologist with 45 years of experience in the mining industry, including the last 25 years focused on industrial minerals. During his career, Mr. Aiken spent 29 years with Rio Tinto Exploration and US Borax, and in addition to his experience and knowledge in Nevada and the Western US, his lithium and borates experience includes operating in Mexico, Canada, South America and Europe. Jerry's deep knowledge of bedded and brine hosted lithium deposits and his extensive global expertise with offer American Lithium guidance and direction respecting future exploration of the FLV and TLC Projects and other lithium projects under consideration.

Michael Kobler, CEO of American Lithium, comments, "We are thrilled to have Jerry guide us in the advancement and development of our lithium claystones in Nevada and elsewhere as we continue our efforts to secure highly prospective lithium assets within our theatre of operations. Jerry has already been in the field with us and his knowledge of bedded lithium deposits and other geological settings is proving to be of tremendous value as we move forward."

Jerry Aiken comments, "I'm truly excited to see a resurgence of interest in the lithium claystones of Nevada and I look forward to help Mike move these projects forward."

American Lithium Corp. has engaged IR-Revolution Marketing Corp. to assist in building awareness and to provide communications support for the Company in international markets.

IR-Revolution will arrange and disseminate independent research articles related to the Company over the coming months as well as develop and implement a social media strategy. IR-Revolution will be paid €225,000 for its services from the period October 15 through December 15, 2018. IR-Revolution is an arm's-length service provider to the Company.

About American Lithium Corp.

American Lithium is actively engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of lithium deposits within mining-friendly jurisdictions throughout the Americas. The Company is currently exploring and developing two projects, the FLV and TLC Projects, in the highly prospective Esmeralda Lithium District in Nevada. These projects, within 30 miles of each other, are close to infrastructure, 3.5 hours south of the Tesla Gigafactory, and in the same basinal environment as Ablemarle's Silver Peak Lithium Mine, and the advancing deposits and resources including Global Geosciences Rhyolite Ridge and Cypress Development Corp.'s Clayton Valley Project.

For more information, please contact the Company at info@americanlithiumcorp.com or visit our website at www.americanlithiumcorp.com.

