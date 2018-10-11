Drilling Intersects Additional Near Surface Copper Mineralization - Samalayuca Property, Chihuahua State, MX

TORONTO, Oct. 11, 2018 - VVC Exploration Corp. (“VVC” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:VVC) today announces assay results from sixteen additional diamond drill holes (DDH) from the ongoing drilling program at its Samalayuca Copper Property (the “Property”) in northern Chihuahua State, Mexico. Over 5,000 meters in 49 holes have been drilled to date during the 2017/2018 drilling campaign.



The sixteen (16) additional DDH’s tested the Gloria Extension East Zone (GEEZ), over a 450 m strike length. Fifteen (15) of the sixteen (16) DDH’s intersected significant near surface copper mineralization as detailed in the table below. The results further define and extend the copper mineralization, which lies just to the east of the Gloria Extension zone (GEZ) (see plan map on website for locations). The Company commenced drilling in early August on the GEEZ, which is separated by a fault but is only 20 meters to the east of the GEZ, essentially a “on strike” extension, with copper mineralization traced by artisanal miners over a 850 m strike length. Results from the fifteen (15) drill holes which intersected copper mineralization, are summarized below, with only values >0.1% Cu shown.

Hole Number From (m) To (m) Length (m) Ag (ppm) Cu (%) SC18_033 35.3 43.5 8.2 8 0.66 SC18_034 29.4 39.5 10.1 1 0.343 SC18_035 43.9 54 10.1 4 0.29 SC18_036 41.9 46 4.1 4 0.34 including 49 69 20 3 0.249 SC18_038 37.9 47.45 9.55 3 0.34 SC18_039 36.45 46 9.6 2 0.377 including 55 70.45 15.5 3 0.211 SC18_040 13.5 20 6.5 4 0.226 including 68 75 7 3 0.204 including 91 105.4 14.4 6 0.349 SC18_041 13.3 26.75 13.45 3 0.39 SC18_042 15 34.2 19.2 3 0.287 SC18_043 29 54 25 4 0.316 SC18_044 12.05 17 4.95 3 0.28 SC18_045 19 27 8 5 0.427 including 32 35.5 3.5 3 0.203 including 59 66.2 7.2 2 0.18 SC18_046 42 54 12 4 0.297 including 58 64 6 5 0.41 SC18_047 19.2 27 7.8 3 0.28 SC18_048 27 36 9 4 0.305 SC18_049 56.5 64 7.5 4 0.325 including 66 72 6 5 0.35

VVC’s Chairman, Dr. Terrence Martell pointed to the results from the GEEZ drilling as further confirmation of the potential of the Company’s Samalayuca Copper Property and added: “We have two more zones to drill in this campaign, the trapezoid-like area in the Suerte and Juliana zones and around the old Concha pit. So far the results of this campaign have validated our hypothesis regarding the significant potential of the Samalayuca Copper Project.”

Exploration Summary – Samalayuca - 2018 Phase III Drilling Program

The Company’s Samalayuca Phase III drilling program, originally planned for 3000 meters, began in May 2018 and is expected to be completed in November 2018. The drilling was intended to further evaluate the potential of the GEZ and GEEZ areas, and to evaluate mineralized zones in previously mined areas at La Concha and an area which includes the Zorra, Suerte, Juliana and Trinadad artisanal pits, none of which have been drilled by VVC.

The Company’s goal is to define the thickness and grade of the mineralized zones and their structural / lithologic settings using information gained from structural mapping and drilling. The drilling shows the potential of the property to host significant stratiform copper mineralization, which has been traced for over 5 km based on the shallow artisanal mines and VVC’s drilling of the 49 DDH completed to date.

Geology

The Samalayuca property covers copper mineralisation in the Samalayuca Sierra, characterised as Stratiform Copper Deposit type, as recognized by qualified persons, Michel Gauthier and Jocelyn Pelletier (2012), and Jacques Marchand and Michel Boily (2013). Fine disseminated chalcopyrite-bornite and associated oxide copper minerals, common to these deposits, are noted in a wide chloritized zone along the Sierra with mineralized zones from 3 to 36 m wide, true thickness, as defined in the old surface pits. The stratigraphy strikes NW and dips gently, approximately 25 degrees to the NE, although it is variable. Vertical faults can generate supergene copper enrichment when they cut the mineralised strata. The old mining works by the artisanal miners (gambusinos) targeted the higher grade, surface, copper zones, exploiting them by shallow (< 20 m deep) open pits and hand cobbing the ore for direct shipping to the smelter.

Analysis and QA/QC

Core samples were sent to the ALS Chemex laboratory in Chihuahua city, MX for analysis by their ICP61 technique. Mineralisation is mainly oxidized copper minerals such as malachite, azurite, chrysocolla, brochantite, and others with some disseminated copper sulphides, such as chalcopyrite, bornite, and chalcocite.

ALS Chemex analytical services are accredited by SANAS and are carried out with a quality assurance protocol in line with ISO 17025:2005. Samples are stored at the Corporation’s field camps, then put into sealed bags until delivered by company personnel to the laboratory where the samples are prepared and analyzed. Samples are logged in the tracking system, weighed, dried and finely crushed to better than 70% passing a 2 mm (Tyler 9 mesh, US Std. No.10) screen. A split of up to 1,000 g is taken and pulverized to better than 85% passing a 75-micron (Tyler 200 mesh) screen, and a 50-gram split is analyzed. Blanks, duplicates and certified reference material (standards) are inserted to monitor laboratory performance.

This news release has been reviewed for accuracy and compliance under National Instrument (NI) 43-101 by Peter M. Dimmell, BSc. P.Geo. (NL, ON), a VVC Director and Qualified Person as defined by NI 43−101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. He has approved the scientific and technical disclosure in the news release.

About VVC Exploration Corporation

VVC is a Canadian exploration and mining company focused on the exploration and development of copper and gold deposits in Northern Mexico, specifically the Samalayuca copper property in Chihuahua State. VVC has other projects in Mexico and Canada, including gold and silver prospects, Cumeral and La Tuna, in Sonora and Sinaloa States, Mexico and a grassroots gold/VMS prospect in the Timmins area of northern Ontario.

