Randgold Resources Limited: Holding(s) in Company

18:25 Uhr  |  FSCwire

Jersey, Channel Islands (FSCwire) - TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARES

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

Randgold Resources Ltd.

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer  (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

X

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

X

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

BlackRock, Inc.

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

Wilmington, DE, USA

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

Name

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

10/10/2018

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

11/10/2018

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuervii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

5.96%

10.40%

16.37%

94,417,160

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

6.55%

9.67%

16.23%
             

Please click on, or paste the following link into your web browser to view the full announcement;

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/8066D_1-2018-10-11.pdf

RANDGOLD RESOURCES ENQUIRIES:

Chief Executive
Mark Bristow
+44 788 071 1386
+44 779 775 2288

Financial Director
Graham Shuttleworth
+44 1534 735 333
+44 779 771 1338

Investor & Media Relations
Kathy du Plessis
+44 20 7557 7738
Email: randgold@dpapr.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.





To view the original release, please click here



Source: Randgold Resources Ltd. (LSE:RRS, NASDAQ:GOLD, OTC Pink:RGORF, FWB:RGR1)

