Randgold Resources Limited: Holding(s) in Company
Jersey, Channel Islands (FSCwire) - TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARES
|
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
|
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:
|
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)
|
Non-UK issuer
|
X
|
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)
|
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
|
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
|
X
|
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
|
Other (please specify)iii:
|
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
|
Name
|
BlackRock, Inc.
|
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|
Wilmington, DE, USA
|
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
|
Name
|
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:
|
10/10/2018
|
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
|
11/10/2018
|
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
|
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)
|
% of voting rights through financial instruments
|
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
|
Total number of voting rights of issuervii
|
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|
5.96%
|
10.40%
|
16.37%
|
94,417,160
|
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|
6.55%
|
9.67%
|
16.23%
Please click on, or paste the following link into your web browser to view the full announcement;
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/8066D_1-2018-10-11.pdf
RANDGOLD RESOURCES ENQUIRIES:
|
Chief Executive
|
Financial Director
|
Investor & Media Relations
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
To view the original release, please click here
Source: Randgold Resources Ltd. (LSE:RRS, NASDAQ:GOLD, OTC Pink:RGORF, FWB:RGR1)
To follow Randgold Resources Ltd. on your favorite social media platform or financial websites, please click on the icons below.
Maximum News Dissemination by FSCwire. https://www.fscwire.com
Copyright © 2018 FSCwire