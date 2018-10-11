HAWKEYE Acquires an Additional 1,360 Hectares Contiguous to the McBride Property in the BC Golden Triangle

Vancouver, British Columbia (FSCwire) - Hawkeye Gold & Diamond Inc. (the “Company” or "HAWKEYE") (TSX.V-HAWK; Frankfurt Ticker: HGT; WKN: A12A61 ISIN: CA42016R3027): is pleased to announce it has entered into a Sale and Purchase Agreement (SAPA) with the vendor of the Klappan Project (the “Property) to acquire a 100% interest in the 1,360 hectare Property which is contiguous to the eastern boundary of HAWKEYE’s McBride Property. The Property is located along the Klappan River and is contiguous to the northern boundary of the Red Chris Mine (Imperial Metals), and within 2 kilometres of properties held by GT Gold.

The Property was staked to cover historical rock sampling with results up to 8.78 g/t gold on the claims. The claims are underlain by the Stuhini sediments and Hazelton Volcanics which are the same rock types associated with the Red Chris Mine, GT Gold’s recent significant discoveries and other significant discoveries in the BC Golden Triangle.

These claims will form part of the McBride Property increasing its size from 2,635 to 3,995 hectares.

Agreement Details

The Property acquisition is subject to a $3,000 cash payment and the issuance of 100,000 shares and a further 250,000 share issuance should the project proceed to a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA). The acquisition is not subject to an NSR. The Sale and Purchase Agreement between HAWKEYE and the Vendor is subject to TSX approval.

Qualified Person

Greg Davison, M.Sc., P.Geo., Senior Technical Advisor to HAWKEYE is the Company's designated Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Mr. Davison has prepared, reviewed and validated that the technical information contained within this release is accurate.

About HAWKEYE

Hawkeye Gold & Diamond Inc. is a junior mineral exploration and development company based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The Company’s precious and base metals properties are located in the prolific BC Golden Triangle, world-class Barkerville gold camp and Vancouver Island, BC, Canada. HAWKEYE’s corporate mandate is to build strong asset growth and shareholder value through the acquisition of low-cost, high-potential cash flow and production opportunities with blue sky discovery potential, and to manage our business in an environmentally responsible manner while contributing to the local community and economy.

HAWKEYE GOLD & DIAMOND INC.

Per:

“Greg Neeld”

President & CEO

Vancouver: (604) 908-8511

Email: greg@hawkeyegold.com

Web Site: www.hawkeyegold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Notes Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This News Release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future events. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry’s actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. While these forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our industry, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions or other future performance suggested herein. Except as required by applicable law, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

To view the original release, please click here

Source: HAWKEYE Gold and Diamond Inc. (TSX Venture:HAWK, OTC Bulletin Board:HWKDF, FWB:HGT)

To follow HAWKEYE Gold and Diamond Inc. on your favorite social media platform or financial websites, please click on the icons below.

Maximum News Dissemination by FSCwire. https://www.fscwire.com

Copyright © 2018 FSCwire