Galway Metals Appoints Debbie G. Laney, P.Eng, as a Metallurgical Advisor

TORONTO, October 11, 2018 - Galway Metals Inc. (TSX-V: GWM; OTC PINK: GAYMF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that Debbie G. Laney, P.Eng, has agreed to act as a technical advisor to the Company, assisting in guiding the advancement of Galway's high grade Estrades zinc-gold and Clarence Stream gold properties to optimize their full potential.

"We are pleased to have added such an accomplished Metallurgical Engineer to our team and would like to take this opportunity to welcome Debbie aboard," cites Robert Hinchcliffe, President and CEO of Galway Metals. "We are committed to advancing our projects and are assembling a team capable of finding, developing and running mines. Debbie certainly brings a wealth of industry knowledge and experience in metallurgical engineering, which is a crucial component of that goal."

Mrs. Laney has over 30 years of experience as a Metallurgical Engineer in the United States and overseas covering all facets of the metallurgical/mining industry. Debbie has extensive knowledge of oxide, sulphide and refractory processing of gold, silver, copper, and polymetallic ores. She provides engineering and management oversight for field trials and pilot plant studies; develops detailed process designs for feasibility studies and provides data analyses for successful full-scale production plants. Debbie holds both Bachelor and Master of Science Degrees in Metallurgical Engineering from Montana Tech of the University of Montana and is a licensed Professional Engineer in Nevada and Arizona. She is a member of SME, CIM, MMSA, and CMP. She is on the advisory board for the Women's Mining Coalition and a member of the PE exam committee for SME. Throughout her career Debbie has worked for both small and large mining companies, chemical companies and research firms.

Mrs. Laney joins Mr. Duncan Middlemiss, P.Eng, who is also an advisor to the Company. Mr. Middlemiss is President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO) ("Wesdome"). He is on the board of IDM Mining (IDM), helping to guide its Red Mountain project toward production. Prior to joining Wesdome, he was President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of St. Andrew Goldfields Ltd. ("SAS") until its acquisition by Kirkland Lake Gold Inc. in January 2016. In 2002, he joined Foxpoint Resources (now Kirkland Lake Gold Inc.) where, as Engineering & Production Manager and later as Mine Manager, he was instrumental in all facets of production at Kirkland Lake Gold's Macassa mine from early developments to incorporating large new discoveries into the mine plan. Later Mr. Middlemiss was responsible for implementing mine and processing expansions toward the robust producer it has become. Mr. Middlemiss is a native of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, and has extensive experience in the mining of gold deposits in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt.

About the Company

Galway Metals is well capitalized with two projects in Canada: Clarence Stream, an emerging gold district in New Brunswick, and Estrades, the former producing, high-grade VMS mine in Quebec. The Company began trading on January 4, 2013, after its successful spinout to existing shareholders from Galway Resources following the completion of the US$340 million sale of that company. With substantially the same management team and Board of Directors, Galway Metals is keenly intent on emulating a similar level of success.

SOURCE: Galway Metals Inc.