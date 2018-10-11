Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Trevali Announces Q3-2018 Production and Financial Results Reporting Date

22:56 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

VANCOUVER, Oct. 11, 2018 - Trevali Mining Corporation (“Trevali” or the “Company”) (TSX: TV, BVL: TV; OTCQX: TREVF, Frankfurt: 4TI) announces it will release its third quarter (“Q3”) 2018 production and financial results following the Toronto Stock Exchange market close on Wednesday, November 7, 2018.

The Company will host a conference call and results presentation webcast at 10:30AM Eastern Time on Thursday, November 8, 2018 to review the Q3-2018 operating and financial results. Participants are advised to dial in 5 minutes prior to the scheduled start time of the call.

Conference call dial-in details:
Date: Thursday, November 8, 2018 at 10:30AM Eastern Time
Toll-free (North America): 1-877-291-4570
International: 1-647-788-4919
Webcast: http://www.gowebcasting.com/9675

ABOUT TREVALI MINING CORPORATION
Trevali is a zinc-focused, base metals company with four mines: the wholly-owned Santander mine in Peru, the wholly-owned Caribou mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp of northern New Brunswick, the 90% owned Rosh Pinah mine in Namibia and the 90% owned Perkoa mine in Burkina Faso.

The shares of Trevali are listed on the TSX (symbol TV), the OTCQX (symbol TREVF), the Lima Stock Exchange (symbol TV), and the Frankfurt Exchange (symbol 4TI). For further details on Trevali, readers are referred to the Company’s website (www.trevali.com) and to Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of
TREVALI MINING CORPORATION
“Mark D. Cruise” (signed)
Mark D. Cruise, President

Contact Information:
Steve Stakiw, Vice President - Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Email: sstakiw@trevali.com
Phone: (604) 488-1661 / Direct: (604) 638-5623

Source: Trevali Mining Corp.


Trevali Mining Corp.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.trevali.com


