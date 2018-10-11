SSR Mining Reports Third Quarter 2018 Production Results

VANCOUVER, Oct. 11, 2018 - SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) (TSX: SSRM) ("SSR Mining") reports third quarter 2018 operating results at our three mines.

Third Quarter 2018 Operating Highlights

Record material movement at Marigold: Moved a record 21.3 million tonnes of material, a 33% increase compared to the second quarter.





Strong production at Marigold: Produced 58,459 ounces of gold, an 18% increase compared to the second quarter.





Record production at Seabee: Produced 27,831 ounces of gold from a higher ore feed grade of 9.52 g/t gold, representing quarterly increases of 18% and 20%, respectively.





Continued positive performance at Puna Operations: Produced 0.7 million ounces of silver, more than doubled zinc production to 3.2 million pounds, and successfully test processed Chinchillas ore.

Paul Benson, President and CEO said, "We delivered our strongest quarter of the year with consolidated gold equivalent production of nearly 95,000 ounces, breaking records at Marigold and Seabee while continuing to optimize production and advancing the Chinchillas project at Puna Operations. With all three operations performing well, we look forward to meeting or exceeding annual guidance for the seventh consecutive year."

Marigold Mine, U.S.





Q3 2018 Q2 2018 % Change (1) Total material mined kt 21,284 15,958 33.4% Waste removed kt 14,411 8,083 78.3% Ore to leach pad kt 6,873 7,875 (12.7%) Strip ratio w/o 2.1 1.0 110.0% Gold grade to leach pad g/t 0.32 0.42 (23.8%) Gold recovery % 72.3% 74.4% (2.8%) Gold produced oz 58,459 49,436 18.3% Gold sold oz 59,612 46,644 27.8%

Notes: (1) Percent changes are calculated using rounded numbers presented in the table.

In the third quarter of 2018, the Marigold mine produced 58,459 ounces of gold, an 18% quarterly increase, benefitting from the record ore tonnes stacked in the second quarter. Gold sales totaled 59,612 ounces for the quarter due to strong production and a decrease in bullion inventory.



During the quarter, a record 21.3 million tonnes of material were mined, a 33% increase compared to the second quarter, due to four additional haul trucks entering service during the quarter, shorter haul distances and improved equipment availabilities.

Approximately 6.9 million tonnes of ore were delivered to the heap leach pads, at a gold grade of 0.32 g/t. This compares to 7.9 million tonnes of ore delivered to the heap leach pads at a gold grade of 0.42 g/t in the second quarter of 2018. The strip ratio was 2.1:1 for the quarter.

Seabee Gold Operation, Canada





Q3 2018 Q2 2018 % Change (1) Total ore milled t 88,273 84,010 5.1% Ore milled per day t/day 959 923 3.9% Gold mill feed grade g/t 9.52 7.95 19.7% Gold recovery % 97.1% 97.3% (0.2%) Gold produced oz 27,831 23,582 18.0% Gold sold (2) oz 29,175 20,512 42.2%

Notes: (1) Percent changes are calculated using rounded numbers presented in the table. (2) Beginning with the first quarter of 2018, the holder of a 3% net smelter returns royalty elected to receive its royalty in-kind and we will no longer report these ounces within gold sold.

Seabee Gold Operation produced a record 27,831 ounces of gold in the third quarter, a quarterly increase of 18%, driven by higher average mill feed grade and increased mill throughput. Gold sales in the quarter were 29,175 ounces, 42% higher than the second quarter.

The mill achieved an average throughput of 959 tonnes per day, a 4% quarterly increase reflecting a higher mining rate at the Santoy mine. Gold recovery for the quarter remained consistent at 97.1%.

Puna Operations, Argentina (1)





Q3 2018 Q2 2018 % Change (5) Ore milled kt 308 396 (22.2%) Silver mill feed grade g/t 96 110 (12.7%) Zinc mill feed grade (2) % 1.25% 0.71% 76.1% Silver recovery % 69.9% 68.1% 2.6% Zinc recovery (2) % 38.1% 31.5% 21.0% Silver produced koz 666 954 (30.2%) Silver produced (attributable) (4) koz 500 716 (30.2%) Lead produced (3) klbs 372 - NA Lead produced (attributable) (3) (4) klbs 279 - NA Zinc produced (2) klbs 3,241 1,521 113.1% Zinc produced (attributable) (2) (4) klbs 2,431 1,141 113.1% Silver sold koz 623 1,142 (45.4%) Silver sold (attributable) (4) koz 467 857 (45.5%) Zinc sold (2) klbs 383 - NA Zinc sold (attributable) (2) (4) klbs 287 - NA

Notes: (1) Figures are on 100% basis unless otherwise noted. (2) Data for zinc recovery, production and sales relate only to zinc in zinc concentrate. (3) Data for lead production relates only to lead in lead-silver concentrate. "NA" indicates data not applicable due to no comparable data available in Q2 2018. (4) Figures are on a 75% attributable basis. (5) Percent changes are calculated using rounded numbers presented in the table. "NA" indicates data not applicable due to no comparable data available in Q2 2018.

During the third quarter of 2018, Puna Operations produced 0.7 million ounces of silver and 3.2 million pounds of zinc, reflecting a shift to processing of stockpiles with higher zinc content. Silver sales were 0.6 million ounces for the quarter, marginally lower than production. We re-commenced zinc concentrate sales during the third quarter, selling 0.4 million pounds with a ramp-up in zinc sales anticipated through the fourth quarter.

Ore was milled at an average rate of 3,348 tonnes per day in the third quarter, 23% below the second quarter, due to planned major mill maintenance occurring in July and test processing of Chinchillas ore. Ore milled in the third quarter contained an average silver grade of 96 g/t, 13% lower than the 110 g/t average silver grade in the second quarter, consistent with processing of increasingly lower grade stockpiles. The average silver recovery in the third quarter was 70%, a 3% improvement compared to the previous quarter.

Pre-stripping activities at the Chinchillas site continued to advance during the quarter. Approximately 2.1 million tonnes of waste and 0.3 million tonnes of ore were mined, with ore grades reconciling well to the geological model. Approximately 73,000 tonnes of ore from the Chinchillas pit were delivered to the Pirquitas site, of which approximately 39,000 tonnes were processed in two separate test runs as part of the project execution. The tests successfully validated metallurgical performance of the ore and produced saleable lead-silver and zinc concentrates. Data related to pre-commercial processing of ore from the Chinchillas site is included in the table above.

Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical data contained in this news release relating to the Marigold mine has been reviewed and approved by James Frost, PE, a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and our Technical Services Superintendent at the Marigold mine. The scientific and technical data contained in this news release relating to the Seabee Gold Operation has been reviewed and approved by Cameron Chapman, P.Eng., a qualified person under NI 43-101 and General Manager at the Seabee Gold Operation. The scientific and technical data contained in this news release relating to Puna Operations has been reviewed and approved by Bruce Butcher, P.Eng., a qualified person under NI 43-101 and our Director, Mine Planning.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc. is a Canadian-based precious metals producer with three operations, including the Marigold gold mine in Nevada, U.S., the Seabee Gold Operation in Saskatchewan, Canada and the 75% owned and operated Puna Operations joint venture in Jujuy Province, Argentina. We also have two feasibility stage projects and a portfolio of exploration properties in North and South America. We are committed to delivering safe production through relentless emphasis on Operational Excellence. We are also focused on growing production and Mineral Reserves through the exploration and acquisition of assets for accretive growth, while maintaining financial strength.

