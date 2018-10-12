Spearmint Grants Options

Vancouver, October 11, 2018 - Spearmint Resources Inc. (CSE: SPMT) (OTC Pink: SPMTF) (FSE: A2AHL5) ("SPMT" or the "Company") has granted 1,500,000 stock options at an exercise price of $0.05 per share to directors and officers of the company. Investor relations specialist Mr. Jack Stadnyk has been granted 300,000 options at an exercise price of $0.05 per share. The options will vest at a rate of 25% per quarter from the date of the grant and will be exercisable for a period of one year.

About Spearmint Resources

Spearmint's current projects include a portfolio of gold prospects in British Columbia; the 'Golden Triangle Gold Prospects' comprising of six separate claims blocks totalling 9,157 acres bordering GT Gold Corp., the 'Gold Mountain Prospects' comprising of three separate claim blocks totalling 1,245 acres bordering Barkerville Gold Mines, and the 920 acre 'NEBA West' & 6,803 acre 'NEBA' Copper-Gold Prospects bordering Aben Resources Ltd. Spearmint's 21,587 acre 'EL North' Nickel-Copper Prospect is a contiguous land package of six claims in the Eskay Creek Camp bordering Garibaldi Resources Corp. Spearmint's 16,662 acre 'WHY WEST' Magnesium project consists of six claims near Rossland, BC.

Spearmint's other projects include the 'Clayton Valley Lithium Prospects' in Nevada comprising of two claim blocks totalling 800 acres bordering Pure Energy Minerals & Cypress Development Corp. and Spearmint's 'Chibougamau Vanadium Prospects' comprising of four separate claim blocks totalling 9,735-acres bordering, or in the direct vicinity of, the vanadium deposit of BlackRock Metal's (private) Ilmenite vanadium project and Vanadium One Energy Corp.

