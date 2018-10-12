Ero Copper to Release Third Quarter 2018 Financial and Operating Results on November 8, 2018

VANCOUVER, Oct. 12, 2018 - Ero Copper Corp. (the “Company”) (TSX: ERO) will publish its third quarter 2018 financial and operating results on Thursday November 8, 2018 after the close of the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results on November 9, 2018 at 11:30am Eastern time (8:30am Pacific time).
CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS
Date:
Friday, November 9, 2018
Time:
11:30 am Eastern time (8:30 am Pacific time)
Dial in:
North America: 1-800-319-4610, International: +1-604-638-5340
please dial in 5-10 minutes prior and ask to join the call
Replay
North America: 1-800-319-6413, International: +1-604-638-9010
Replay Passcode:
2673
ABOUT ERO COPPER CORP
Ero Copper Corp., headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., is focused on copper production growth from the Vale do Curaçá Property, located in Bahia, Brazil. The Company’s primary asset is a 99.6% interest in the Brazilian copper mining company, Mineração Caraíba S.A. (“MCSA”), 100% owner of the Vale do Curaçá Property with over 39 years of operating history in the region. The Company currently mines copper ore from the Pilar underground mine, the Surubim open pit mine and its newly constructed Vermelhos underground mine. In addition to the Vale do Curaçá Property, MCSA owns 100% of the Boa Esperanҫa development project, an IOCG-type copper project located in Pará, Brazil. Additional information on the Company and its operations, including Technical Reports on both the Vale do Curaçá and Boa Esperanҫa properties, can be found on the Company’s website (www.erocopper.com) and on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).
