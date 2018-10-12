Compass Gold Corporation Appoints INFOR Financial Inc. for Market Maker Services

TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2018 - Compass Gold Corp. (TSX-V: CVB) ("Compass") is pleased to announce that it has retained INFOR Financial Inc. (INFOR Financial) to provide market making services on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V"), in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the exchange.



INFOR Financial will trade the securities of Compass Gold on the TSX-V for the purpose of maintaining an orderly market and to provide liquidity of Compass’ common shares. Compass Gold will pay INFOR Financial $5,000 per month for a minimum term of three months renewable every month thereafter. Each party will have an option to cancel upon thirty days' prior notice. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and INFOR Financial will not receive shares or options as compensation. INFOR Financial and Compass Gold are unrelated and unaffiliated entities, but INFOR Financial and/or its clients may have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of Compass.

About Compass Gold

Compass, a public company having been incorporated into Ontario, is a Tier 2 issuer on the TSX- V. Through the recent acquisition of MGE and Malian subsidiaries, Compass holds gold exploration permits located in Mali that comprise the Sikasso Property. The exploration permits are located in three sites in southern Mali with a combined land holding of 1,179 km2. The Sikasso Property is located in the same region as several other multi-million ounce gold projects, including Morila, Syama, Kalana and Kodiéran. The Company’s Mali-based technical team, led in the field by Dr. Madani Diallo and under the supervision of Dr. Sandy Archibald, P.Geo, is initiating a new exploration program. They are examining the first of numerous anomalies noted for further investigation in Dr. Archibald’s August 2017 *“National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report on the Sikasso Property, Southern Mali.”

About INFOR Financial

INFOR Financial Inc. is a leading Canadian independent investment bank offering advice on mergers and acquisitions, capital raises, risk management, private funds and corporate restructurings. Since inception, INFOR Financial Inc. has consistently been ranked as one of the top independent M&A advisors in Canada.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward‐Looking Information

This news release contains "forward‐looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the Company’s planned exploration work and management appointments. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward‐looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by such information. The statements in this news release are made as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward‐looking information except as required by applicable law.

For further information please contact:

Compass Gold Corp. Compass Gold Corp. Larry Phillips – Pres. & CEO Greg Taylor – Dir. Investor Relations & Corporate Communications lphillips@compassgoldcorp.com gtaylor@compassgoldcorp.com T: +1 416-596-0996 X 302 T: +1 416-596-0996 X 301

Website: www.compassgoldcorp.com

