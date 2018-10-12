Cliffs New Labor Contract with the United Steelworkers Ratified for its Michigan and Minnesota Mining Operations

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) announced today that its employees represented by the United Steelworkers (USW) at its Tilden and Empire mines in Michigan, and its United Taconite and Hibbing Taconite mines in Minnesota ratified a new 4-year labor contract. The new contract is retroactively effective from October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2022. The new contract covers approximately 1,800 USW-represented workers at Cliffs’ operations.

About Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.

Founded in 1847, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is the largest and oldest independent iron ore mining company in the United States. We are a major supplier of iron ore pellets to the North American steel industry from our mines and pellet plants located in Michigan and Minnesota. By 2020, Cliffs expects to be the sole producer of hot briquetted iron (HBI) in the Great Lakes region with the development of its first production plant in Toledo, Ohio. Driven by the core values of safety, social, environmental and capital stewardship, our employees endeavor to provide all stakeholders with operating and financial transparency. For more information, visit www.clevelandcliffs.com.

