Melkior  Maseres Updated Soil Chemistry Maps

TIMMINS, Oct. 12, 2018 - Melkior Resources Inc. (“Melkior”) (TSX-V: MKR) would like to release updated soil chemistry maps for the initial cummulative 1562 soil samples from the Maseres Project.



The following links present colour contoured maps for those elementals with the highest correlation to the principal commodities being sought, overlying a base map of EM anomalies and bedrock conductivity. The soil maps presented include the soil sampling conducted by Melkior last year.

Silver in A-Horizon - Maseres – Intermediate Results

http://www.melkior.com/2018_10_10_A_Horizon_Ag.pdf

Gold in A-Horizon - Maseres – Intermediate Results

http://www.melkior.com/2018_10_10_A_Horizon_Au.pdf

Copper in A-Horizon - Maseres – Intermediate Results

http://www.melkior.com/2018_10_10_A_Horizon_Cu.pdf

Lead in A-Horizon - Maseres – Intermediate Results

http://www.melkior.com/2018_10_10_A_Horizon_Pb.pdf

Zinc in A-Horizon - Maseres – Intermediate Results

http://www.melkior.com/2018_10_10_A_Horizon_Zn.pdf

Bismuth in A-Horizon - Maseres – Intermediate Results

http://www.melkior.com/2018_10_10_A_Horizon_Bi.pdf

Cobalt in A-Horizon - Maseres – Intermediate Results

http://www.melkior.com/2018_10_10_A_Horizon_Co.pdf

Molybdenum in A-Horizon - Maseres – Intermediate Results

http://www.melkior.com/2018_10_10_A_Horizon_Mo.pdf

Antimony in A-Horizon - Maseres – Intermediate Results

http://www.melkior.com/2018_10_10_A_Horizon_Sb.pdf

This year's program will consist of about 4,000 A-Horizon soil samples collected on a 50m x 50m grid spacing. Additional soil samples are currently pending in the lab. The soil sampling program is ongoing.

Melkior has established that volcanic terrain extends through the Maseres Project. Reconnaissance mapping has identified the spatial association of the priority EM anomaly trends to mafic units and locally to chert. This association establishes that a subaqueous volcanic environment was historically present. Melkior is of the opinion that the extensive EM anomaly trend is related to a volcano-sedimentary stratigraphic sequence and that this sequence has a potential to host gold rich Bousquet Type VMS deposits. If Melkior's hypothesis is valid, and that the sampling method is sufficiently effective, it is expected that anomalous zones of gold, silver, copper, lead and or zinc would be defined overlying, or in proximity, to the target stratigraphy along its length. Updates to these maps will be presented as the data becomes available.

Jim Deluce, CEO of Melkior remarks, “Melkior is working hard towards generating high quality drill targets on our Maseres Project.”

Wade Kornik, P.Geo., has approved the information contained in this release. Mr. Kornik is the Exploration Manager of the Company and is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

