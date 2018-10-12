BTU Mobilizes Crews to Dixie Halo Property Contiguous to Great Bear’s Dixie Project, Red Lake District, Canada

Vancouver, British Columbia (FSCwire) - BTU Metals Corp. (“BTU” or the “Company”) (BTU-TSX:V) announces that crews have mobilized for a site visit on the Company’s Dixie Halo property, which adjoins the northern and eastern boundaries of Great Bear Resources Corp.’s (GBR – TSX:V) Dixie Project located in the Red Lake District of Ontario. Great Bear recently reported the SLZ discovery in drill hole DSL-004, at only 75 metres (m) of vertical depth, returning 1.75 m of 101.05 grams per tonne gold (“g/t gold”) within a vein zone of 10.35 m of 18.23 g/t gold (see PR dated Sept. 27, 2018). The new discovery has generated an online staking rush in the area with the Company’s Dixie Halo viewed as the closest to, and one of the most strategically located property positions in this emerging gold camp. In addition, Great Bear has recently raised over $10 million with funds focused towards exploration of the Dixie Lake project.

The site visit is led by both the Company’s VP of Exploration, Don McKinnon, as well as independent director Doug Hunter (P.Geo).

One priority target is located on the southern portion of the Dixie Halo property, where previous work by Laurentian Goldfields (now Pure Gold Corp.) outlined a significant Mobile Metal Ion (MMI™) geochemical gold anomaly approximately 500 by 700 meters in area. MMI™ measures metal ions that travel upward from mineralization to unconsolidated surface materials such soil, till, sand and so on. These mobile metal ions are released from mineralized material and travel upward toward the surface. MMI It is especially well suited for terrain with extensive overburden cover such as the Dixie Lake area, and this geochemical procedure is widely applied for buried Archean gold mineralization.

The technical contents of this news release were approved by Douglas Hunter, PGeo, a qualified person as defined by the National Instrument 43-101. The properties have not been the subject of an NI 43-101 technical report.

About BTU Metals Corp

BTU Metals is a Canadian-based junior exploration company focused on developing its Galway Gold project located in Ireland and the Shakespeare Gold project in Ontario. For more information on BTU Metals Corp. please visit our website located at www.btumetals.com.



