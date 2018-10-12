K92 Mining Quarterly Production Results

K92 is pleased to announce Q3 2018 production of 9,549 ounces of gold and 146,315 pounds of copper from the Kainantu Gold Copper Mine



Q3 2018 Highlights include:

Production of 9,549 ozs of gold and 146,315 lbs copper for a total of 9,908 AuEq ozs in Q3 2018

The average grade treated through the Process Plant for Q3 2018 was 16.7 g/t Au and 0.38% Cu

Initial exploration drilling program on Yanabo/Yompossa porphyry target completed

No Lost Time Injuries (LTIs) recorded during Q3 2018 and none recorded for the entire 2017

VANCOUVER, Oct. 12, 2018 - K92 Mining Inc. (TSX-V: KNT; OTCQX: KNTNF) (“K92”) is pleased to provide an update on operations during Q3 2018 (“Q2”) at its Kainantu Gold Mine in Papua New Guinea.

During Q3, K92 produced 9,549 ounces of gold, 146,315 pounds of copper and 2,551 ozs of silver or 9,910 AuEq ozs (based on a Gold price of US$1,300/oz; Silver US$16.5/oz; Copper US$2.90/lb).

As previously reported, mining operations were disrupted for a period of over three weeks in July due to a fall of ground (“FOG”) near muck bay 4 in the incline, which necessitated remediation action and replacement of ground support in the area. The production was achieved from operating less than 75% of the quarter, while during the balance of the quarter production exceeded 1,000 ozs AuEq per week.

Mining operations focused on Kora North, comprising cut and fill stope mining from the K2 vein over a 200-metre strike length and cut and fill stope mining on the K1 vein over a 250-metre strike length.

The blend of primarily K1 material with some and K2 material provided an average grade treated through the Process Plant for Q3 of 16.7 g/t Au and 0.38% Cu. Recoveries for the quarter averaged 94% for gold and 93.2% copper.

Grade control drilling from the third drill cuddy Diamond Drill Cuddy 3 (“DDC3”) continued during the quarter, while exploration drilling commenced from DDC4.

John Lewins, K92 Chief Executive Officer and Director, states, “We are extremely pleased with the production of almost 10,000 AuEq ozs achieved during this quarter, especially given that underground mining production was disrupted by a Fall of Ground (“FOG”) in the incline, which resulted in over 3 weeks of underground mine production being lost during the quarter. Excluding this stoppage, production exceeded 1,000 ozs per week for the balance of the quarter. In addition, we saw an improvement in gold recover to 94% while throughput in September was the best yet achieved at over 9,500 tonnes for the month.”

Further financial details regarding Q3 production will be available within the upcoming quarterly financial filing. Based on budget, K92 anticipates operations achieved positive cash flow for the quarter.

