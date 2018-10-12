Candente Copper Corp. updates status of Drilling Permit for Cañariaco Project

VANCOUVER, Oct. 12, 2018 - Candente Copper Corp. (TSX:DNT, BVL:DNT) ("Candente” or the “Company”) has been advised that a recent change in Government regulations in Peru may allow the Company to re-initiate drilling under the permit originally approved in August 2014. This is the result of a new Government regulation DL N°1394 (Sept 6, 2018) which has now given Environmental Certificates a validity period of up to 5 years. The company has requested confirmation from the Ministry of Energy and Mines (“MEM”) and the Mining Environment Affairs Office (“DGAAM”) that this Government regulation does apply to the Company’s 2014 drilling permit.



“This change in Government regulations is much welcomed news as it would significantly reduce the timeline for drilling to be re-initiated. It would also enable the Company to focus on a new Land Access Agreement with the Cañaris Community, which is required prior to drilling. In addition, an extension to our 2014 drilling permit would allow the Ministry of Energy and Mines and the Ministry of Culture to start planning their Consulta Previa (“CP”) process for this area, which is also required prior to drilling,” commented Joanne Freeze, President and CEO.

The Consulta Previa is the process of Free Prior Informed Consent (abiding by international human rights law), which establishes bottom up participation and consultation of stakeholders, including Indigenous Populations, prior to exploration or development on and around ancestral land. The Company’s management and social team has held several meetings and participated in a workshop with the Ministry of Culture this year to better understand the CP process.

About Candente Copper

Candente Copper is a mineral exploration company engaged in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The Company is currently focused on its 100% owned Cañariaco project, which includes the Feasibility stage Cañariaco Norte deposit as well as the Cañariaco Sur deposit and Quebrada Verde prospect, located within the western Cordillera of the Peruvian Andes in the Department of Lambayeque in Northern Peru.

Joanne C. Freeze, P.Geo., CEO, and Michael Thicke, P.Geo, are the Qualified Persons as defined by National Instrument 43-101 for the projects discussed above. They have reviewed and approved the contents of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Candente Copper relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements.

On behalf of the Board of Candente Copper Corp.

“Joanne C. Freeze” P.Geo.

President, CEO and Director

___________________________________

For further information please contact:

“Joanne C. Freeze” P.Geo.

President, CEO and Director

Tel +1 604-689-1957

info@candentecopper.com

www.candentecopper.com