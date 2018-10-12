A.I.S. Resources Completes Geophysics Analysis at Guayatayoc Salar, Jujuy Province, Northern Argentina with Outstanding Results

Vancouver, October 12, 2018 - A.I.S. Resources Ltd. (TSX-V - AIS, OTCQB: AISSF) (the "Company" or "AIS") is pleased to announce that the final TEM Geophysics report from Quantec with detailed analysis of the TEM profiles has been interpreted. Two major aquifer structures, one almost 8km wide and 100 metres in depth, based on low resistivity values have been identified. In five of the six profiles analysed all have resistivity values below 0.026 ohm-m which is considered exceptional. Two independent geophysicists have examined the profiles and come to the same conclusion as our Exploration Director, Phil Thomas.

Preparations have commenced to start a drilling program in the next four weeks subject to drill rig availability.



Click Image To View Full Size

Fig 1. Shows the six TEM lines that were surveyed from left to right, 1-6. Profile one (L1N) was 8km and cross both Guayatayoc III and Guayatayoc Mina concessions. Profile two(L2N) was 5km across the northern portion of Guayatayoc III and Profiles three through six (L3N, L4N, L5N & L6E) concentrated in the northern section of Guayatayoc Mina.

Profile One



Click Image To View Full Size

Profile One (L1N) showing aquifer region which is 8km wide. Areas of resistivity of 0.015ohm-m or lower are outlined in black. This is exceptionally low considering a concentration of 280,000ppm salt in water at 10 degrees has a value of 0.025 ohm-m so it appears there are other conductive ions besides sodium present where resistivity values are 0.015 ohm-m or lower.



Click Image To View Full Size

Resistivity Legend

Profile 2 - Guayatayoc III



Click Image To View Full Size

Profile two (L2N) shows resistivity values less than 0.72 ohm-m which is very exciting given the west side appears to continue into L3N at Guayatayoc Mina.

Profile 3



Click Image To View Full Size

Profile 3 (L3N) shows a low resistivity area to the east which is the end of the continuation of L2N but shows much lower resistivity at the 250 metre level. Plan views have been constructed for each 50 metre level down to 400 metres. TEM survey results here are exceptional because there is high contrast between drier (yellow/green) and wet (purple/red) strata at depth.

Profile 4



Click Image To View Full Size

Profile 4 shows the edge of the delta and there are no significant low resistivity zones here, so there is no point drilling this area.

Profile 5



Click Image To View Full Size

Profile 5 (LN5) shows a low resistivity area to the east of the survey area but shows much lower resistivity at the 250 metre level. We extensively sampled the surface north and south of LN5 with 36 two metre deep trenches and recorded lithium values from 50-200ppm. These concentrations of lithium are coming in at 0.277 ohm-m near the surface and so we conclude there are likely to be higher concentrations of lithium at depth where lithium has concentrated over the past 1.6 million years.



Click Image To View Full Size

Profile 6 is diagonally across the top corner of Guayatayoc Mina and picks up the sampling results at the surface of 145ppm lithium. The purple zone of less than 0.015 ohm-m is less than 100 metres from the surface and would be an ideal drilling target.

Phil Thomas said that, "These results are exactly what we were looking for, a deep basin with very large aquifers defined at the moment by low resistivity zones, 8km wide by 5 km in length at about 200m with depths of up to 100 metres. Our first drill hole is located over the widest point of the low resistivity zone in Guayatayoc Mina so we are very anxious to get the results of the packer brine sampling test and look at the core."

